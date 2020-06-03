Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Elisabeth Moss is horror author Shirley Jackson in “Shirley” (2020, not rated), a gothic psychodrama co-starring Michael Stuhlbarg as her combative husband. Odessa Young and Logan Lerman play a young couple forced to endure their bickering and mind games. Originally slated for theaters, it debuts on Hulu and on Cable on Demand and VOD.

The nonfiction series “Dear …” (2020, not rated) profiles American cultural figures — Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinman, Spike Lee and Lin-Manuel Miranda among them — through letters written by people whose lives were changed by their work. Streaming on Apple TV; new episodes each Friday.

Two popular series aimed at teens and families come to close on Netflix: the sitcom “Fuller House: The Farewell Season” (TV-PG) and the young-adult drama “13 Reasons Why: Season 4” (T V-MA), based on the novel by Jay Asher.

True stories: “Spelling the Dream” (2020, not rated) follows four Indian American students as they compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee (on Netflix) and “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” (2020, not rated) chronicles the improv hip-hop group that featured “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda (on Hulu).

Classic pick: The original, multi-Oscar-winning version of the musical “West Side Story” (1961) is now streaming on Netflix and Criterion Channel. See it before Steven Spielberg delivers his upcoming remake.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Mia Wasikowska plays a puppeteer who takes revenge on her violent husband and the rotten town where they perform in the darkly comic “Judy & Punch” (2020, not rated).

“The Infiltrators” (2019, not rated) mixes documentary and drama in the story of undocumented youths who get deliberately detained to infiltrate a for-profit detention center.

Netflix

Near-future thriller “The Last Days of American Crime” (2020, not rated) stars Edgar Ramirez, Anna Brewster and Michael Pitt as a team plotting the perfect heist before the government uses a form of mind control to stop all crime.

“Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1” (not rated) tells the story of the country superstar’s life and career.

“Hannibal: Seasons 1-3” (2013-2015, TV-14), with Hugh Dancy as FBI profiler Will Graham and Mads Mikkelsen as serial killer Hannibal Lecter, is both gruesome and beautiful.

Amazon Prime Video

The Oscar-nominated “How to Train Your Dragon“ (2010, PG) turns the series of storybooks by Cressida Cowell into a lively animated adventure.

Robert Redford is a middle-age baseball rookie in “The Natural” (1984, PG), based on the classic Bernard Malamud novel.

HBO Max

Natalie Portman is an astronaut in “Lucy in the Sky“ (2019, R), the feature directing debut of novelist and TV creator Noah Hawley (“Fargo”).

James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence are a part of “X-Men: First Class” (2011, PG-13), the 1960s-set prequel to the hit superhero series.

Other streams

Tom Hanks earned an Oscar nomination playing children’s TV host Fred Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood“ (2019, PG). On all Starz platforms.

Marie Gillain stars as a TV announcer in 1950s Paris who solves crimes in “Speakerine: Season 1” (France, TV-14, with subtitles). New episodes air each Tuesday on MHz.

Now available at Redbox

“Robert the Bruce,” “The Queen’s Corgi,” “The Intern.”