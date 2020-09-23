Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Millie Bobby Brown (of “Stranger Things”) is “Enola Holmes” (2020, PG-13), the teenage sister of Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), in the lively family-friendly mystery-adventure that sends the accomplished young woman in search of their missing mother (Helena Bonham Carter). (Netflix)

Renée Zellweger earned her second Academy Award for playing Judy Garland in “Judy” (2019), which follows the legendary performer through a series of sold-out concerts in London in the twilight of her career. (Amazon Prime and Hulu)

A cult comic book is at the center of “Utopia: Season 1” (TV-MA), a conspiracy series that sends a motley squad of obsessive geeks on a mission to save the world with the help of the mysterious comic creator (Sasha Lane). Novelist Gillian Flynn develops and produces this twist-filled series. (Amazon Prime)

The rousing British comedy “Misbehaviour” (2020, not rated) embraces the anarchy unleashed by feminist protesters (Keira Knightley and Jessie Buckley) at the 1970 Miss World pageant in London. Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Keeley Hawes co-star. (Cable On Demand and VOD)

True stories: “Kiss the Ground” (2020, not rated) makes the case that replenishing the Earth’s soil will not only feed the planet but clean the water supply and combat climate change (Netflix). “Resisterhood” (2020, not rated) showcases the inspiring stories of six diverse activists working to protect civil rights. (Amazon Prime)

International pick: The Oscar-nominated “Corpus Christi” (Poland, 2019, not rated, with subtitles) follows an ex-con (Bartosz Bielenia) who poses as a priest and undergoes a spiritual transformation while healing the wounds in a small parish in Poland. (Criterion Channel)

The streaming service Peacock is now available to stream on Roku.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

The science-fiction drama “LX 2048” (2020, not rated) stars James D’Arcy as a man fighting to remain present in a culture choosing virtual reality.

Netflix

The short documentary “A Love Song for Latasha” (2020, TV-PG) offers a poetic portrait of Latasha Harlins, whose violent death at age 15 was a catalyst for the 1992 L.A. riots.

A stay-at-home dad (Allen Maldonado) goes in search of a rare collector’s sports shoes to get out of debt in the comedy “Sneakerheads: Season 1” (not rated).

Amazon Prime / Hulu

Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloë Grace Moretz are among the voice cast of the animated “The Addams Family” (2019, PG).

Hulu

Kim Cattrall stars in the soap opera “Filthy Rich: Season 1” (TV-14). Three episodes are available; new episodes arrive Tuesdays.

HBO Max / HBO Now

“The Invisible Man“ (2020, R), with Elisabeth Moss, re-imagines the horror classic as a modern drama of domestic violence. (All HBO platforms)

Alex Gibney’s two-part documentary “Agents of Chaos” (TV-14) looks into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (All HBO platforms)

Other streams

The beloved BBC miniseries version of “Pride and Prejudice” (1995, TV-PG), with Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, has been remastered for its 25th anniversary. (BritBox)

The new weekly series “The Amber Ruffin Show” (not rated) is a combination sketch comedy and commentary. (Peacock)