With movie theaters closing across the country, Universal is making three new releases available on Cable On Demand and VOD: the witty Jane Austen adaptation “Emma” (2020, PG); the modern reworking of “The Invisible Man” (2020, R), with Elisabeth Moss; and the divisive satirical thriller “The Hunt” (2020, R). Expect premium prices for these offerings.

Disney+ is releasing “Frozen II” (2019, PG) months ahead of schedule. The animated musical fantasy brings Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel), Anna (Kristen Bell) and friends back for a new quest with a more dramatic story and greater stakes.

Octavia Spencer plays C.J. Walker, the businesswoman who built an empire pioneering hair-care products for Black women at the turn of the 20th century, in “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” (2020, not rated). Carmen Ejogo and Tiffany Hadish co-star in the three-hour, four-part limited series now streaming on Netflix.

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington spark “Little Fires Everywhere” (2020, TV-MA) in an eight-part adaptation of Celeste Ng’s novel of class and power in 1990s Shaker Heights, Ohio. Seattle filmmaker Lynn Shelton directs the first and final episodes of the limited series. Three episodes now streaming on Hulu; new episodes each Wednesday.

“The Plot Against America” (2020, TV-MA), based on Phillip Roth’s alternate-history novel of America under President Charles Lindbergh, presents a 1940s America where intolerance and anti-Semitism take hold. From David Simon, creator of “The Wire.” On all HBO platforms, with new episodes Monday nights.

Canadian comedian Mae Martin plays a version of herself embarking on a new relationship in London in “Feel Good: Season 1” (not rated), a comedy that takes on LGBTQ relationships, gender identity and addiction. Six episodes on Netflix.

Essie Davis returns as TV’s most glamorous high-society detective in “Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears” (2020, not rated), the feature film sequel to the Australian mystery series. Debuts on Acorn TV after a limited theatrical run.

Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell“ (2019, R) focuses on the Atlanta security guard (Paul Walter Hauser) who saved thousands of lives by finding an incendiary device at the 1996 Olympic Games, but then became the prime suspect in the bombing. It got lost in the winter movie season but earned an Oscar nomination for Kathy Bates, who plays Jewell’s mother. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Plus: Terrence Malick’s “A Hidden Life” (2019, R), based on the true story of an Austrian farmer who refused to fight for the Nazis during World War II; and action fantasy “Jumanji: The Next Level” (2019, PG-13), starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.

The seven-episode limited series “Tiger King” (2020, not rated) is a stranger-than-fiction true-crime documentary about a murder in the world of wildcat breeders.

Think of the new fantasy adventure “The Letter for the King: Season 1” (2020, TV-PG) as “Game of Thrones” for kids.

Kid stuff: the animated “Shaun the Sheep — Adventures from Mossy Bottom: Season 1” (2020) arrives from Aardman Animations.

Two teenage sisters (Morgan Saylor and Sophie Lowe) uncover the dark secrets of their small Maine town in the crime comedy “Blow the Man Down” (2020, R).

“Saturday Night Live” regular Pete Davidson plays a catastrophic role model to an impressionable 15-year-old in the coming-of-age comedy “Big Time Adolescence” (2020, TV-MA).

The third and final season of the science-fiction thriller “Westworld” (TV-MA) moves out of the high-tech theme park and into the material world as Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), the sophisticated robot that developed sentience and a survival instinct, takes on humanity. Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton and Tessa Thompson return to the heady, high-concept series, which takes on a sleek new style.

