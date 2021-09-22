Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“Change is frightening. Especially to those in power.” Apple TV+ launches its most ambitious production to date with the science-fiction epic “Foundation” (2021, not rated), based on the landmark trilogy written by Isaac Asimov. Jared Harris stars as the revolutionary scientist who predicts the collapse of the galaxy-spanning empire. Lee Pace, Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey co-star. Three episodes are available; new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

A struggling fishing town experiences miracles when a mysterious new priest (Hamish Linklater) takes over the congregation in “Midnight Mass” (TV-MA), a limited series with a horror twist from Mike Flanagan, creator of “The Haunting of Hill House.” (Netflix)

Five new network shows debuting this week are available to stream a day after their respective broadcast debuts:

• “The Wonder Years” (TV-PG), a revival of the TV series narrated by Don Cheadle and focusing on a Black middle-class family in late-1960s Alabama. (Hulu)

• “Ordinary Joe” (TV-14), a drama that follows one man (James Wolk) through three possible futures. (Hulu and Peacock)

• “The Big Leap” (TV-14), a comic drama about the contestants in a competition reality series. (Hulu)

• “Our Kind of People” (TV-14), a melodrama set in a wealthy African American community in Martha’s Vineyard. (Hulu)

• “Alter Ego” (TV-PG), a new singing competition series where the contestants appear as animated avatars. (Hulu)

“F9: The Fast Saga” (2021, PG-13) pits Dominic (Vin Diesel) and the crew of the long-running action franchise against a new villain (John Cena), sends a car into orbit and lets Helen Mirren drive a getaway car. On Cable on Demand and VOD; also on DVD and at Redbox.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Emma Stone is young fashionista Cruella de Vil in Disney’s live-action prequel “Cruella” (2021, PG-13). Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Seattle-based actor Tom Skerritt stars in “East of the Mountains” (2021, not rated), the screen version of a novel by Bainbridge Island’s David Guterson.

Netflix

“The Starling” (2021, PG-13) stars Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd as a married couple grieving the loss of a child.

Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green star in the home-invasion thriller “Intrusion” (2021, TV-14).

International TV: A Holocaust survivor hunts Nazis hiding in 1960s Spain in “Jaguar: Season 1” (Spain, TV-MA, with subtitles).

Kid stuff: “My Little Pony: A New Generation” (2021, PG) is a new animated feature in the long-running series.

Amazon Prime Video

“Goliath: Season 4” (TV-MA), the final season of the legal drama created by David E. Kelley, pits its underdog hero (Billy Bob Thornton) against the opioid industry.

Hulu / Peacock

The animated comedy “The Croods: Family Tree: Season 1” (TV-G) continues the story of the prehistoric family from the movies (Hulu and Peacock).

Other streams

“Wolfboy and the Everything Factory: Season 1” (TV-Y7) is an animated adventure to the center of the Earth. (Apple TV+)

“Star Wars: Visions” (TV-PG) presents a collection of animated short films produced by Japanese anime studios. (Disney+)

Before becoming Mrs. Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan starred in “Manhattan: Complete Series” (2014-2015, TV-14), a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. (AMC+)

Also new on disc and at Redbox: “Lady of the Manor” (R), a comedy about a tour guide who befriends a ghost. Melanie Lynskey, Judy Greer and Justin Long star.