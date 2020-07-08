Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The hit of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, “Palm Springs” (2020, TV-MA) is a romantic comedy with a “Groundhog Day” twist: A cynical wedding guest (Andy Samberg) and a reluctant maid of honor (Cristin Milioti) fall in love as they relive the same day over and over. The comic energy and chemistry between the leads carries the audience along. Originally slated as a theatrical release, it debuts on Hulu.

Charlize Theron is back in bad-ass action mode as the world-weary leader of “The Old Guard” (2020, R). It’s a violent, action-packed comic-book film about an immortal team of mercenaries who may have a traitor in their midst (Netflix).

The lean World War II thriller “Greyhound” (2020, PG-13) follows the newly promoted captain (Tom Hanks) of an American destroyer evading U-boats in stormy waters during the Battle of the Atlantic (Apple TV+).

“First Cow” (2019, not rated), Kelly Reichardt’s frontier drama about a talented cook (John Magaro) and a Chinese immigrant (Orion Lee) who join forces to start their own business in 19th-century Oregon Territory, enjoyed a brief but acclaimed theatrical release before theaters shut down (Cable On Demand and VOD).

A mentally ill woman (Yvonne Strahovski) is unlawfully imprisoned in an immigration detention center in “Stateless: Season 1” (2020, not rated), co-created by and co-starring Cate Blanchett (Netflix).

Classic pick: Montgomery Clift is a poor boy reaching for the American Dream and slipping into a nightmare in the Oscar-winning “A Place in the Sun” (1951), co-starring Elizabeth Taylor and Shelley Winters (Amazon Prime Video).

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

The animated musical adventure “Trolls World Tour” (2020, PG) sends the brightly colored dolls on an odyssey to meet other tribes and musical genres. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Debuting direct to VOD is “Relic” (2020, R), a psychological thriller starring Emily Mortimer and Bella Heathcote that premiered at Sundance 2019.

Netflix

The documentary “Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado” (2020, not rated) chronicles the life and career of the flamboyant astrologer of Latin American TV.

Kid stuff: Animated comedy “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space: Season 1” is a new take on the whimsical children’s books.

Amazon Prime Video

A pair of maverick detectives take on a crime syndicate in “Big Dogs: Season 1” (2020, not rated), a thriller set in the underground economy of an alternate-reality New York City.

The “Star Trek” spoof “Galaxy Quest” (1999, PG) has become a cult comedy in its own right.

Prime Video / Hulu

Streaming TV: “The Fosters: Complete Series” (2013-2018, TV-14) is a family drama built around same-sex parents (Teri Polo and Sherri Saum) raising a blended family.

HBO Max

The three-part documentary “Expecting Amy” (2020, not rated) follows comedian Amy Schumer.

Other streams

Alden Ehrenreich is a young Han Solo in “Solo: A Star Wars Story“ (2018, PG-13), a prequel from a galaxy far, far away (Disney+).

“Blinded: Season 1” (Sweden, not rated, with subtitles) is a thriller set in the banking world (Sundance Now).

New on disc and available at Redbox

“Trolls World Tour.”