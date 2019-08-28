Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Taron Egerton stars as Elton John in “Rocketman” (2019, R), a biographical drama that takes on the rock legend’s rise, his collaboration with lyricist Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell) and his drug addiction with movie musical flair. Smaller and more intimate is “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (2019, R), a poetic indie drama about family, identity and legacy in the era of gentrification. Both films are on Cable on Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.

Orlando Bloom plays a police detective and Cara Delevingne a fairy warrior in exile in “Carnival Row” (TV-MA), an Amazon Prime Original series that mixes murder mystery, dark fantasy and social commentary in a culture similar to Victorian England. Eight episodes are streaming on Prime Video.

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (TV-PG), a new Netflix Original limited series from The Jim Henson Co., is an epic prequel to the 1982 fantasy performed entirely by elaborate Muppet creations. Not for young children; 10 episodes on Netflix.

Kirsten Dunst stars in “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” a satirical look at the American Dream and the con of multilevel marketing. New episodes on all Showtime platforms on Sunday nights.

Delta Burke, Dixie Carter, Annie Potts and Jean Smart play TV’s favorite interior decorators in “Designing Women” (1986-1993). All seven seasons of the hit sitcom created by Linda Bloodworth-Thomason now stream exclusively on Hulu.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (2019, PG-13) offers giant monster spectacle. “The Secret Life of Pets 2” (2019, PG) presents animated family-friendly animal comedy.

Netflix

An American executive (Christina Milian) wins a rundown New Zealand inn in the Netflix Original romantic comedy “Falling Inn Love” (2019, TV-PG).

Streaming TV: “The A List: Season 1,” a British supernatural mystery for young adults, arrives from BBC, and “The Good Place: Season 3” is now available.

Amazon Prime Video

Angourie Rice, Julia Ormond and Rachael Taylor star in the coming-of-age drama “Ladies in Black” (2018, PG), set in 1959 Australia.

Prime Video and Hulu

Matthew McConaughey puts his smarmy charm to great use in “The Lincoln Lawyer” (2011, R), a meaty legal thriller adapted from the Michael Connelly novel.

Hulu

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (2018, PG), the third film in the animated fantasy series, sends its young heroes to save a secret society of dragons.

New on disc and at Redbox

“Rocketman,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”