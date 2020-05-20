Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Taron Egerton plays Elton John in “Rocketman“ (2019, R), a biographical drama that takes on the rock legend’s rise, his collaboration with lyricist Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell) and his drug addiction with energetic scenes that turn Elton’s songs into movie-musical set pieces. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

Director Autumn de Wilde fills the lively, witty new adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma“ (2020, PG) with vivid characters, nuanced performances, and a mix of period detail and modern flair. Anya Taylor-Joy stars. On Cable On Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.

Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae play a bickering couple stalked by a killer and tangled in a murder that sends them careening through a wild night in New Orleans in “The Lovebirds” (2020, R). The romantic action comedy makes its debut on Netflix.

A group of women form a military wives choir while their partners are in Afghanistan in “Military Wives” (2020, PG-13), starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan. It’s inspired by a true story. Streaming on Hulu and available on Cable On Demand and VOD.

The second season of “Homecoming” presents a new mystery centered on an Army veteran (Janelle Monáe) who wakes up in the wilderness with no memory of who she is or how she got there; 10 episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Binge alert: The complete run of Shonda Rhimes’ addictive thriller “Scandal” (2012-2018, TV-14), with Kerry Washington, is now streaming on Hulu.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

The legacy of French colonialism haunts Bertrand Bonello’s drama “Zombi Child” (France, 2020, not rated, with subtitles).

Available direct to VOD is “The Trip to Greece” (2020, not rated), the fourth comedy in the series directed by Michael Winterbottom and starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon.

Netflix

“Sweet Magnolias: Season 1” (not rated) follows the journeys of three best friends (JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley) in South Carolina.

The documentary series “History 101: Season 1” (not rated) presents bite-sized history lessons.

Johnny Depp is John Dillinger and Christian Bale is FBI agent Melvin Purvis in Michael Mann’s gangster drama “Public Enemies” (2009, R).

Amazon Prime Video

Aidan Turner is back in the fifth season of the BBC historical drama “Poldark” (2019, TV-13).

Hulu

In concert: “Taylor Swift: City of Lover” (2020, TV-PG) presents the performer live in Paris.

HBO Now

Joaquin Phoenix earned an Academy Award for his starring role in “Joker,” which follows the birth of the psychotic supervillain.

Other streams

Disney+ presents “The Big Fib: Season 1” (2020, TV-G), a game show for kids hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown and Rhys Darby; 15 episodes available.

The darkly comic murder mystery “Dead Still” (2020, not rated) stars Michael Smiley and Kerr Logan as pioneers of “postmortem photography” in 1880s Ireland. Two episodes are available; new episodes air each Monday on Acorn TV.

A mother (Julie Graham) grieving the death of her son gets entangled with a charismatic young man in the psychological thriller “Penance” (2020, not rated), a British limited series on Sundance Now.

New on disc and at Redbox

“Onward,” “Emma,” “The Way Back,” “Downhill.”