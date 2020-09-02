Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Two androids are tasked with raising human children on a barren, far-off planet after a devastating religious war on Earth in “Raised by Wolves: Season 1” (2020, TV-MA). It’s an ambitious, high-concept science fiction drama that tackles issues of parenting, intolerance and religious mythology. (HBO Max)

Hilary Swank plays an astronaut who has to leave her husband and teenage daughter behind to command an international mission to Mars in “Away: Season 1” (not rated), a mix of space drama and family melodrama. (Netflix)

In its second season, the anti-hero superhero thriller “The Boys” (TV-MA) delves deeper into the conflicts between the team of human avengers (led by Karl Urban) and the corporate superhero squad headlined by the psychotic Homelander (Antony Starr). (Amazon Prime Video)

“Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices” (2020, TV-Y) presents a collection of five-minute episodes featuring prominent Black celebrities and artists reading children’s books from Black authors that highlight the Black experience. (Netflix)

Charlie Kaufman directs the strange, surreal and melancholy “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (2020, R). The claustrophobic road movie stars Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemons as a couple on a visit to see the boyfriend’s parents (Toni Collette and David Thewlis). (Netflix)

Advertising

With the latest James Bond film delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, why not revisit “Casino Royale” (2006, PG-13), starring Daniel Craig in his inaugural turn as 007. (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu)

International pick: Political drama “Borgen: Complete Series” (Denmark, 2010-2013, TV-14, with subtitles) is one of the smartest, most engaging TV shows of the past decade. (Netflix)

Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Mulan” (2020, PG-13) — starring Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Gong Li and Jet Li — arrives Sept. 4 as a special “Premier Access” streaming debut only through Disney+. The fee is $29.99 for Disney+ subscribers (which adds the film to your Disney+ library, available for re-watching as long as you remain a subscriber); Disney+ subscription is $6.99/month or $69.99/year.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

John Leguizamo directs and stars in “Critical Thinking” (2020, not rated) as a coach who leads an inner-city team from Miami to the National Chess Championship.

Premium VOD: The comedy “Bill and Ted Face the Music” (2020, PG-13) reunites Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as middle-age fathers in arrested adolescence.

Netflix

“Young Wallander: Season 1” (TV-MA) stars Adam Palsson as the rookie cop tackling an incendiary hate crime in the prequel to the Henning Mankell novels.

Advertising

Amazon Prime Video

Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Bacon star in “Patriots Day” (2016, R), a drama based on the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Hulu

The limited series “First Day” (TV-PG) from Australia follows a transgender girl (Evie Macdonald) as she enters high school.

HBO Max / HBO Now

Ben Affleck stars in “The Way Back” (2020, R) as an alcoholic who returns to coach his old high school basketball team. (All HBO platforms)

Other streams

The British TV movie “Anthony” (2020, not rated) imagines what the life of a murdered young Black man might have been. (Peacock)

The true-crime documentary series “Love Fraud” (2020, TV-MA) follows the hunt for an online scam artist. New episodes arrive every Sunday night. (Showtime Anytime)