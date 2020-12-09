Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“I’m Your Woman” (2020, R) stars Rachel Brosnahan as a housewife who goes on the run when gangsters come after her husband (Bill Heck). He’s kept his criminal life hidden from her, and she’s forced to fend for herself when they come for her. (Amazon Prime Video)

The Broadway musical comedy “The Prom” (2020, PG-13), about a group of stage actors who descend on a small Indiana town to support a lesbian couple barred from attending their high school prom, comes to the screen from director Ryan Murphy. Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells and James Corden play the Broadway performers. (Netflix)

Meryl Streep also stars in “Let Them All Talk” (2020, R) as a novelist with writer’s block on a sea cruise with old friends (Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest). Steven Soderbergh directs the partially improvised drama. (HBO Max)

“Mr. Jones” (2020, not rated) tells the story of the journalist (James Norton) who broke the story of the 1930s Russian famine to the rest of the world. Vanessa Kirby and Peter Sarsgaard co-star. (Hulu)

The LGBTQ coming-of-age drama “Funny Boy” (2020, not rated) chronicles a young man coming to terms with his sexuality amid the political strife of Sri Lanka in the ’70s and ’80s. (Netflix)

Advertising

Colin Firth and Julie Walters star in “The Secret Garden” (2020, PG), the latest adaptation of the beloved novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett about an orphaned girl (Dixie Egerickx) who finds a magical garden hidden in her uncle’s estate. (Hulu)

A young girl in 17th-century Ireland meets a girl from a rural tribe who transforms into a wolf at night in the animated fable “Wolfwalkers” (2020, PG). (Apple TV+)

A group of teenage girls crash-land on a deserted island in the young-adult survival thriller “The Wilds: Season 1” (not rated). All 10 episodes are available. (Amazon Prime)

The limited series “Your Honor” (TV-MA) is a legal thriller starring Bryan Cranston as a New Orleans judge who will do what it takes to save his teenage son after a hit-and-run involving the son of a mobster. New episodes arrive each Sunday. (Showtime Anytime)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

In “The Stand-In” (2020, R), Drew Barrymore plays a comedy actor who swaps places with her ambitious stand-in. Also new: the romantic drama “Wander Darkly” (2020, R), with Sienna Miller and Diego Luna.

Netflix

The documentary limited series “The Surgeon’s Cut” (not rated) profiles four groundbreaking surgeons from around the world.

Advertising

International passport: An engineer declares his man-made Mediterranean island a nation in the comedy “Rose Island” (Italy, 2020, with subtitles).

HBO Max / HBO Now

The reality series “House of Ho: Season 1” (TV-14) follows the lives of the Houston-based Vietnamese multibillionaire Ho family. (HBO Max)

Other streams

The limited series “A Suitable Boy” (2020, not rated) concerns a university student (Tanya Maniktala) finding her own identity in 1950s India. New episodes each Monday. (Acorn TV)

“Safety” (2020, PG) is an inspirational sports drama about a college football player (Jay Reeves) overcoming adversity with the help of his teammates and his community. (Disney+)