Here's what's new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Carey Mulligan is the “Promising Young Woman“ (2020, R) of this sharp drama that uses dark-comedy and revenge-thriller conventions to confront the trauma of sexual assault. Bo Burnham and Alison Brie co-star. The film has been nominated for five Oscars, including best picture, director (Emerald Fennell) and actress (Mulligan). Previously available at a premium price, it is now on VOD, Cable On Demand, Blu-ray and DVD.

Four high school teachers embrace alcohol as a way to unleash their creative potential in director Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round” (Denmark, 2020, not rated, with subtitles), a midlife-crisis comedy starring Mads Mikkelsen. It was nominated for two Academy Awards, best international feature and director. (Hulu)

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021, R) is more than just a director’s cut of the 2017 superhero spectacle featuring Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Superman (Henry Cavill). This is a four-hour epic featuring newly shot scenes, expanded story lines, additional characters and a darker tone than the original theatrical release. (HBO Max)

Marvel brings big-screen values to the small screen in “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Season 1” (TV-14), which follows the partnership of the two Avengers heroes (played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan) in the wake of “Avengers: Endgame” and a world without Captain America. New episodes arrive each Friday. (Disney+)

The documentary “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal” (2021, R) focuses on Rick Singer, the man who arranged the scam and took payoffs from wealthy parents to place their kids into top American universities. (Netflix)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Joel McHale and Kerry Bishé star in “Happily” (2021, R), a romantic comedy with a dark twist.

Netflix

Katharine McPhee plays an aspiring country singer who becomes a nanny for a cowboy (Eddie Cibrian) and his five children in the family friendly “Country Comfort: Season 1” (TV-PG).

Steven Spielberg directs “The BFG” (2016, PG), the feature version of the Roald Dahl fantasy starring Mark Rylance as the big friendly giant.

International passport: Three women hit the road to escape sex traffickers in the adventure thriller “Sky Rojo: Season 1” (Spain, TV-MA, with subtitles).

Amazon Prime Video

An introspective high school student (Charlie Plummer) tries to hide his diagnosis of mental illness in “Words on Bathroom Walls” (2020, PG-13).

Hulu

A trapper (Devon Sawa) leaves his family to hunt a rogue wolf in the survival thriller “Hunter Hunter” (2020, not rated).

David Tennant and Michael Sheen are back in the second season of lockdown comedy “Staged” (not rated), with guest stars Whoopi Goldberg, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Peacock

The Syfy comedy “Resident Alien: Season 1” (TV-14) stars Alan Tudyk as a crash-landed alien awkwardly masquerading as a human. New episodes arrive on Fridays.

Other streams

“Bloodlands: Season 1” (not rated) features James Nesbitt as a Northern Ireland police detective who connects a murder to his wife’s unsolved disappearance 20 years earlier. New episodes each Monday. (Acorn TV)

The anthology series “Calls: Season 1” (TV-MA) dramatizes short stories in 12-minute phone conversations. All nine episodes available. (Apple TV+)