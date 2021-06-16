Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

In the animated fantasy “Luca” (2021, PG) from Pixar, two best friends (voiced by Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer) have the summer of their lives in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera. But they have a secret: They are friendly sea monsters who take on human form when they step onto land. (Disney+)

Kevin Hart takes a dramatic turn in “Fatherhood” (2021, PG-13), playing a father who becomes a single parent to a young daughter after the sudden death of his wife. Alfre Woodard and Lil Rel Howery co-star in the family drama. (Netflix)

Denzel Washington and Rami Malek play police detectives whose hunt for a serial killer in 1990s Los Angeles tips into obsession in “The Little Things” (2021, R). Jared Leto co-stars in the psychological thriller from “The Blind Side” director John Lee Hancock. (HBO Max)

The documentary “Civil War (Or, Who Do We Think We Are)” (2021, not rated) travels the country to explore how Americans tell the story of the Civil War, and what those different presentations say about us. (Peacock)

Advertising

“The Reason I Jump” (2020, TV-14) uses the bestselling memoir by Naoki Higashida as a framework to explore the experiences of five nonspeaking autistic people from four countries. (Netflix)

Miranda Cosgrove reprises her role as webcaster and social influencer Carly Shay in the revival of “iCarly” (TV-G), which picks up 10 years after the original Nickelodeon sitcom. (Paramount+)

Starz launches two original shows. Juno Temple is an American in 1950s Tangier in “Little Birds” (TV-MA), adapted from the erotic fiction of Anaïs Nin, and Jasmine Cephas Jones takes the lead in “Blindspotting” (TV-MA), a spinoff of the acclaimed feature film that focuses on a mother struggling to raise her son after her partner goes to prison. New episodes on Sundays. (Starz)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

The two biggest movie monsters around go toe-to-claw in “Godzilla vs. Kong” (2021, PG-13) after the lizard king attacks Florida and the giant ape is set free from Skull Island for the inevitable clash of the titans. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

The offbeat romantic comedy “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012, R), starring Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert DeNiro, earned an Academy Award for Lawrence.

“Unwind Your Mind” (TV-G), an interactive companion to “Headspace Guide to Meditation” and “Headspace Guide to Sleep,” is designed to be accessible anytime and anywhere.

Advertising

The natural-history series “Penguin Town: Season 1” (TV-PG) follows a flock of endangered African penguins living on the beaches of Cape Town.

The eruption of a subglacial volcano unearths unexpected secrets in the Scandinavian crime thriller “Katla: Season 1” (Iceland, TV-MA, with subtitles).

Amazon Prime Video

“The Prime Day Show” (2021, not rated) this year is a three-part musical event featuring Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi.

Hulu

Nicolas Cage stars in the horror film “Willy’s Wonderland” (2021, TV-MA) as a loner who gets locked in an abandoned family fun center possessed by demons.

New seasons of teen dramedy “Love, Victor” (TV-14) and FX comedy “Dave” (TV-MA) are now available.