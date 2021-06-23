Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Spandex, mall culture and the fitness-video explosion provide the backdrop to “Physical: Season 1” (TV-MA), a darkly comic satire starring Rose Byrne as a tortured wife and mother who channels her frustration and energy into aerobics. Four episodes available; new episodes each Friday. (Apple TV+)

The dark comedy “Kevin Can F**k Himself: Season 1” (TV-MA) flips TV stereotypes in the story of a sitcom wife (Annie Murphy of “Schitt’s Creek”) who is tired of enduring the antics of her self-absorbed man-child of a husband (Eric Petersen) and plots her escape. Three episodes available; new episodes each Sunday. (AMC+)

“The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 1” (TV-PG), based on the young adult books by Trenton Lee Stewart, follows four orphans investigating a nefarious force known as The Emergency. New episodes on Fridays. (Disney+)

In the seventh and final season of “Bosch” (TV-14), detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) investigates an arson that killed five people, including a 10-year-old girl, which makes it personal for him. (Amazon Prime)

The horror film “False Positive” (2021, TV-MA) delves into the fears of pregnancy when a couple (Ilana Glazer and Justin Theroux) visit a fertility doctor (Pierce Brosnan) whose charms hides sinister secrets. (Hulu)

In the action thriller “The Ice Road” (2021, PG-13), Liam Neeson plays a big-rig ice road driver who battles winter storms, thawing water and more to rescue trapped miners. (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk stars as a mild-mannered husband and father whose repressed anger is unleashed in “Nobody” (2021, R), a mix of violent action and dark comedy from the writer and action choreographers of “John Wick.” (VOD, Cable On Demand, DVD and at Redbox)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“Lansky” (2021, R) stars Harvey Keitel as notorious mobster Meyer Lansky, who confesses his secrets to a journalist (Sam Worthington) in the last years of his life. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

A stand-up comedian (Iliza Schlesinger) thinks she may have met the perfect guy (Ryan Hansen) in the romantic comedy “Good on Paper” (TV-MA).

True stories: “This Is Pop: Season 1” (TV-MA) tackles the history of popular music through episodes focused on different aspects and cultural moments.

Amazon Prime Video

The documentary “Mary J. Blige’s My Life” (2021) explores the inspirations behind the Grammy-winning recording artist’s breakthrough album as she prepares to perform it live in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

Streaming TV: Brian Keith is “The Westerner” (1960) in the superb but short-lived TV Western created by Sam Peckinpah.

Hulu

Natural-history documentary meets “America’s Funniest Home Videos” in “When Nature Calls: Season 1” (TV-PG), narrated by Helen Mirren. New episodes each Friday.

Other streams

The documentary limited series “Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell” (not rated) looks into the British socialite and her association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, leading to her arrest and upcoming trial. (Peacock)

The documentary “Fathom” (2021, PG) follows the work of Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet studying humpback whale songs and social communication. (Apple TV+)

The second season of the acclaimed CBS series “Evil” (TV-14) debuts as a streaming exclusive. New episodes on Thursdays. (Paramount+)