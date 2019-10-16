Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Paul Rudd stars as a depressed, middle-aged burnout who is replaced with a better version of himself (Paul Rudd) in “Living with Yourself,” a Netflix Original series that takes cloning to a level of existential absurdity. Now streaming on Netflix.

The anthology series “Modern Love” explores love in its many forms in short stories drawn from the popular column in The New York Times. Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel and Tina Fey are among the stars of the debut season. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

A frustrated teen (Charlie Plummer) struggles to find himself while dealing with first love at a boarding school in “Looking for Alaska,” a limited series adapted from John Green’s young-adult novel. Streaming on Hulu.

Meryl Streep plays a widow who inadvertently uncovers an international financial scandal in “The Laundromat” (2019, R), a film that uses humor and a star-studded cast (including Antonio Banderas, Gary Oldman, Sharon Stone, Jeffrey Wright and Matthias Schoenaerts) to explore the crimes exposed in the Panama Papers. Steven Soderbergh directs the Netflix Original feature.

New Halloween arrivals: Armie Hammer plays a screw-up bartender targeted by dark spirits in “Wounds” (2019, R), co-starring Dakota Johnson and Zazie Beetz. It comes to Hulu from the festival circuit. A stricken child undergoes experimental treatments with terrifying side effects in “Eli” (2019, not rated), a Netflix Original Film starring Kelly Reilly and Lili Taylor.

Cult pick: Meat is precious enough to kill for in the deliciously dark comedy “Delicatessen” (France, 1992, R, with subtitles), a cannibal farce with a surreal sense of humor. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

In “Crawl” (2019, R), a young woman and her injured father (Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper) are trapped under their Florida home with a vicious alligator during a raging hurricane with rising floodwaters.

Netflix

True stories: Twin brothers confront a dark family secret in “Tell Me Who I Am” (2019, not rated). The nonfiction series “Unnatural Selection: Season 1” looks into the triumphs and the potential dangers of gene editing.

Amazon Prime Video

Indie Canadian film “Ginger Snaps” (2001, not rated) combines werewolf lore with puberty for an inspired piece of female-centered horror.

Hulu

Tessa Thompson and Lily James play estranged sisters in “Little Woods” (2019, R), a drama set in the opioid crisis of the American Midwest.

Other streams

Showtime presents the original documentary “Sid & Judy” (2019, TV-14), a look at the life of icon Judy Garland through the eyes of her manager and third husband, Sid Luft.

New on disc and at Redbox

“Crawl,” “Stuber,” “The Art of Self-Defense,” “3 From Hell.”