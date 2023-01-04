Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and other services.

Top streams for the week

An oil rig in the North Sea off the Scottish coast gets cut off from the mainland when a mysterious fog envelopes the “The Rig: Season 1” (2023, TV-14). The stranded members of the crew begin to buckle under the stress of mysterious deaths and inexplicable accidents. Martin Compston, Emily Hampshire and Iain Glen star in the supernatural thriller. New episodes on Fridays. (Prime Video)

An eccentric detective (Christian Bale) in 1830 New York investigates the gruesome death of a cadet at West Point military academy in “The Pale Blue Eye” (2023, R) and enlists the help of a young cadet by the name of Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling). The atmospheric murder mystery from director Scott Cooper co-stars Toby Jones, Lucy Boynton and Gillian Anderson. (Netflix)

The darkly comic social satire of foodie culture “The Menu” (2022, R; read our review here) stars Ralph Fiennes as a superstar chef whose exclusive dining experience for a group of entitled patrons takes a wicked turn. Anya Taylor-Joy co-stars as an unexpected guest who is not under the chef’s thrall. (HBO Max)

“Jurassic World Dominion” (2022, TV-14; read our review here), the third film in the “Jurassic World” series, is set in a world where dinosaurs have escaped into the world at large. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return along with original “Jurassic Park” stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. (Prime Video)

Classic pick: Burt Lancaster, Deborah Kerr and Montgomery Clift star in “From Here to Eternity” (1953), a drama set at a Pearl Harbor military base in the days leading up to Dec. 7, 1941. It won eight Academy Awards, including best picture, director and acting awards for co-stars Donna Reed and Frank Sinatra. (HBO Max)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Two of the most celebrated films of 2022 are now on VOD: “TÁR” (2022, R; read our review here), featuring an Oscar-tipped performance by Cate Blanchett, and Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” (2022, R; read our review here) with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson (also streaming on HBO Max).

Netflix

A $7 billion heist unravels in the thriller “Kaleidoscope: Season 1” (TV-MA) starring Giancarlo Esposito, Rufus Sewell and Paz Vega.

Hulu

True crime: The six-episode series “Death in the Dorms” (not rated) explores the true stories of six murdered college students.

HBO Max

The Keanu Reeves action thrillers “John Wick” (2014, R) and the sequels “John Wick: Chapter 2” (2017, R; read our review here) and “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” (2019, R; read our review here) stream for a month only in advance of the fourth film coming to theaters.

Paramount+

True stories: “Sometimes When We Touch: Season 1” (TV-MA) looks back at the culture and influence of 1970s soft rock.

Other streams

The science fiction thriller “Vesper” (2022, not rated) follows a 13-year-old girl and her father trying to survive after Earth’s ecosystem collapses. (AMC+)

A detective investigates a murder that was, in reality, committed by his wife to cover her dark past in “Clean Sweep: Season 1” (not rated), an Irish thriller inspired by a true story. (AMC+ and Sundance)