Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The limited series “Pachinko” (TV-MA, with subtitles), adapted from the novel by Min Jin Lee, straddles multiple generations in the story of a Korean family from 1915, where young Sunja lives under oppressive Japanese occupation, to 1989, where her American-educated grandson faces prejudice working at a Japanese bank. It’s an epic story with an intimate focus told in three languages — Korean, Japanese and English — over eight episodes. The cast includes Oscar-winning actor Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”). Three episodes available; new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

The second season of “Bridgerton” (TV-MA), the romantic costume drama set in Regency-era London from producer Shonda Rhimes, shifts focus to Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). As he pursues elegant society newcomer Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), he meets his match in her headstrong older sister (Simone Ashley). (Netflix)

Humanity is under attack from an alien threat known as the Covenant in “Halo: Season 1” (not rated), a lavish science-fiction series set in the 26th-century universe of the original 2001 “Halo” video game. New episodes on Thursdays. (Paramount+)

Modern western meets supernatural thriller in “Outer Range: Season 1” (TV-MA), starring Josh Brolin as a family rancher at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness battling a takeover from a rival ranch when a black void appears in a pasture. (Prime Video)

Will Smith stars as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard” (2021, PG-13), an Oscar-nominated drama based on the complicated early life of the tennis champions and the father who drove them to success. It earned nominations for best picture, screenplay, film editing, actor (Smith) and supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis). (HBO Max)

Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath of Man” (2021, R), starring Jason Statham as a security guard with a personal agenda, is a violent, action-strewn revenge thriller woven through an elaborate heist scheme. (Hulu and Peacock)

Netflix

International TV: Before Volodymyr Zelenskyy became the president of Ukraine, he was an actor and comedian. In the political satire “Servant of the People: Season 1” (Ukraine, 2015, TV-14, with subtitles), he plays a high school teacher suddenly elevated to the presidency. The series helped launch his political career.

The limited series documentary “The Principles of Pleasure” (TV-MA) explores and celebrates women’s sexuality.

Hulu / Paramount+

Flashback to 1982 in “Summer Days, Summer Nights” (2021, TV-MA), a coming-of-age drama set on Long Island from director Ed Burns. (Hulu and Paramount+)

HBO Max

Filmmakers Patty Jenkins, Aaron Sorkin, Kasi Lemmons, Jon M. Chu, Malcolm D. Lee and Michael Mann celebrate their favorite movie moments in “One Perfect Shot: Season 1” (TV-MA).

The Emmy-winning Canadian youth drama “Degrassi: The Next Generation: Complete Series” (2001-2015, TV-PG) is one of the great shows about teenage issues.

Disney+

“Parallels: Season 1” (France, TV-14, with subtitles) follows four friends sent into parallel dimensions after an experiment at the world’s largest particle collider.

The documentary “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u” (not rated) profiles the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter.

All six Marvel superhero shows originally created for Netflix have a new home.

“Daredevil” (2015-18), “Jessica Jones” (2015-19), “Luke Cage” (2016-18), “Iron Fist” (2017-18), “The Punisher” (2017-19) and “The Defenders” (2017) become the first TV-MA shows on Disney+.

Amazon Prime Video

“Red Light: Season 1” (Belgium/Netherlands, TV-MA, with subtitles), created by producers/stars Carice van Houten and Halina Reijn, follows three women battling prostitution and sex trafficking.

Other streams

The animated fantasy “The Spine of Night” (2021, not rated) uses old-school rotoscope animation to tell a saga that straddles different eras. (AMC+ and Shudder)

“Arrebato” (Spain, 1979, not rated, with subtitles), the cult psychodrama from underground filmmaker Iván Zulueta, was restored in 2021. (Criterion Channel)