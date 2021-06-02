Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“Oslo” (2021, TV-MA) dramatizes the true story of the Norwegian couple (played by Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott) who secretly conducted peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization in 1993. J.T. Rogers adapts his Tony Award-winning play and Bartlett Sher, who directed the Broadway stage production, directs. (HBO Max)

The animated fantasy “Raya and the Last Dragon” (2021, PG) follows a teenage heroine (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran) on an odyssey across Asia to restore a magical stone to reunite a fractured kingdom and save the world, with the help of a dragon (Awkwafina) long thought dead. Streaming for all Disney+ subscribers at no additional charge. (Disney+)

The fantasy adventure “Sweet Tooth: Season 1” (TV-14) follows a 10-year-old boy (Christian Convery), half-human and half-deer, traveling through a post-apocalyptic world under the begrudging protection of a mysterious warrior (Nonso Anozie). (Netflix)

Stephen King adapts his own novel for the eight-part limited series “Lisey’s Story” (TV-MA), starring Julianne Moore as the widow of a bestselling author (Clive Owen) whose fantasy books are inspired by an actual magical realm. New episodes arrive Fridays. (Apple TV+)

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in the supernatural mystery “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” (2021, R). Available on HBO Max for 31 days only starting June 4, the same day it opens in theaters. (HBO Max)

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” (2021, R), Taylor Sheridan’s action thriller starring Angelina Jolie as a smokejumper protecting a child from assassins, leaves HBO Max on June 13.

Binge alert: Lord Grantham, Lady Mary, the Dowager Countess and the rest of the clan and service staff take up residence on Netflix in “Downton Abbey: Complete Series” (2010-2015, TV-14). That will be all, Carson. (Netflix)

Netflix

In the Western horror drama “The Wind” (2018, R), a plainswoman (Caitlin Gerard) faces the harshness and isolation of the untamed 19th-century American frontier.

David Attenborough and professor/scientist Johan Rockström examine the biodiversity crisis in “Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet” (2021, TV-PG).

Amazon Prime Video

“Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine” (2021, TV-MA) is a collection of specials from Sacha Baron Cohen that both expand and comment on the Oscar-nominated comedy “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

Hulu

The documentary “Changing the Game” (2021, TV-14) looks at transgender inclusion in sports today.

Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby are frontier wives in 1856 America who fall in love in “The World to Come” (2021, R).

HBO Max

Miranda July’s offbeat crime comedy “Kajillionaire” (2020, R) stars Evan Rachel Wood as the daughter of grifters (Debra Winger and Richard Jenkins).

Other streams

Five Muslim women form a band in “We Are Lady Parts: Season 1” (not rated), a British comedy with an edge of punk rock feminism. (Peacock)

“Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty” (not rated), narrated by Bill Nighy, follows three families of meerkats. (AMC+)

A retired woman in the mountains investigates the deaths of local hunters in the ecofeminism thriller “Spoor” (Poland, 2017, not rated, with subtitles). (Criterion Channel)

New on disc and at Redbox: spy film “The Courier,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and sports drama “Boogie,” with Taylor Takahashi.