Top streams of the week

Two Oscar-nominated features arrive on Cable On Demand and VOD this week. Bong Joon-ho’s sharp social satire “Parasite” (South Korea, 2019, R, with subtitles) was nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture. For “Harriet” (2019, PG-13), Cynthia Erivo earned nominations for her role as freedom fighter Harriet Tubman and original song. Both are on DVD, the latter also at Redbox.

Adam Sandler gives one his finest performances as a New York jeweler and gambling addict in “Uncut Gems” (2019, R), an indie drama and character piece from the Safdie brothers driven by adrenaline and nervous energy. It makes its streaming debut on Netflix.

The spirited, good-natured superhero adventure “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2019, PG) sends the teenage webslinger (played by Tom Holland) to Europe, where he takes on a new supervillain with a little help from his friends. It makes its streaming debut on all Starz platforms.

Florence Pugh plays a young woman in a working-class English wrestling family who gets a shot at the WWE in “Fighting with My Family” (2019, PG-13), a scrappy comedy based on a true story. On Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

“Miss Americana” (2020, not rated), a documentary from acclaimed director Lana Wilson, takes us behind the scenes of the life and career of Taylor Swift as she changes the direction of her public image. It debuts on Netflix.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Edward Norton directs and stars as a detective with Tourette’s syndrome in “Motherless Brooklyn” (2019, R). Plus: “Terminator: Dark Fate” (2019, R), the first sequel since 1991 to star both Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Netflix

The natural-history documentary series “Night on Earth” uses state-of-the-art technology to explore the nocturnal world.

Streaming TV: The British mystery miniseries “The Stranger” is based on a novel by Harlan Coben. “BoJack Horseman: Season 6, Part B” brings the animated comedy to an end.

International TV: High-school melodrama meets Norse mythology in the fantasy thriller “Ragnarok: Season 1” (Norway, with subtitles).

Amazon Prime Video

The nonfiction docuseries “Ted Bundy: Falling For a Killer” offers exclusive new interviews with the serial killer’s girlfriend and his survivors.

Hulu

Aldis Hodge stars in “Brian Banks” (2019, PG-13), a drama based on the true story of a star football player trying to clear his name after serving time for a crime he didn’t commit. Protective parents clash with a high-school teacher in “Luce,” (2019, R), with Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer and Tim Roth.

Other streams

Criterion Channel presents the streaming debut of the director’s cut of Wim Wender’s globe-trotting science-fiction epic “Until the End of the World” (1991/2015, R).

New on disc this week

Now available at Redbox

