Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Anthony Hopkins stars as a lively 80-year-old widower defiantly holding on to his independence as his mind begins to falter in “The Father” (2020, PG-13), with Olivia Colman playing his loving daughter. The film is up for six Academy Awards, including best picture, adapted screenplay and acting nods for Hopkins and Colman. (VOD and Cable On Demand)

“The Irregulars: Season 1” (TV-14) makes Sherlock Holmes (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) a supporting character in the drama of the Baker Street Irregulars, the street urchins who became his intelligence network. This version adds a supernatural twist and reimagines the loyal John Watson (Royce Pierreson) as a sinister, controlling figure. (Netflix)

The animated superhero show “Invincible: Season 1” (TV-MA), based on a comic- book series from “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman, follows the 17-year-old son (voiced by Steven Yeun) of the most powerful hero on the planet (J.K. Simmons). It’s the second Amazon Original series to use extreme violence and dark humor to deconstruct the superhero genre. (Amazon Prime)

Cyntha Erivo powers the limited series “Genius: Aretha” (TV-14) with her performance as the Queen of Soul. The third season of the National Geographic anthology series focuses on the life and career of Aretha Franklin during her most creative period, from the early ’60s through the ’80s. (Hulu)

Emilio Estevez reprises his role as peewee hockey coach Gordon Bombay in “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers — Season 1” (TV-PG), the TV spinoff/revival of the 1990s family sports film. Lauren Graham plays the mother who helps organize a new team of outcasts, including her son (Brady Noon). New episodes arrive on Fridays. (Disney+)

You can also stream the original “The Mighty Ducks” (1992, PG) on Disney+ and Hulu.

The six-part limited series “John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise” (2021, not rated) raises questions in the case of one of America’s most notorious serial killers. (Peacock)

In the intimate documentary “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil” (2021, not rated), the pop star opens up about addiction and the overdose that nearly killed her. It streams in four installments (YouTube).

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Freddie Highmore and Famke Janssen star in the globe-trotting heist thriller “The Vault” (2021, R).

Netflix

Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery star as best friends who play pranks on unsuspecting victims in the hidden-camera comedy “Bad Trip” (2021, R).

Two young-adult romantic dramas: Faith-based “A Week Away” (2021, TV-PG) is a musical set at a Christian summer camp and “Caught by a Wave” (Italy, TV-14, with subtitles) follows a teenage couple as a summer romance gets complicated by real life.

Hulu

“Collective” (Russia, 2019, not rated, with subtitles), about a health crisis in Romania, was nominated for Oscars in both the documentary and foreign-language categories.

Other streams

An Israeli musician (Eli Ben-David) struggles to hold on to his identity when his wife (Héloïse Godet) gets a job with the Israeli foreign service in Paris in “The Attaché: Season 1” (Israel, not rated, with subtitles). All 10 episodes are now streaming. (Acorn TV)

“Cypher: Season 1” (TV-14), a thriller about an FBI cryptanalyst targeted by the bad guys, is the first original series from The Roku Channel.

New on DVD and at Redbox: Oscar nominees “Promising Young Woman,” “Soul” and “News of the World.“