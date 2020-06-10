Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Rian Johnson earned an Oscar nomination for his original screenplay for “Knives Out“ (2019), a clever Agatha Christie-like murder mystery with a modern sensibility and a witty sense of humor. Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Plummer are standouts in the lively cast of characters. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Four African American vets return to Vietnam after 40 years to recover the body of their fallen squad leader (Chadwick Boseman) — and treasure that was buried with him — in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” (2020, R). The new Spike Lee joint is a mix of war movie, caper film and action thriller that explores the Black experience in Vietnam. It debuts directly to Netflix.

The genius son of a criminal mastermind must infiltrate the fairy world to save his father in “Artemis Fowl” (2020, PG), based on the kids novel by Eoin Colfer. Kenneth Branagh directs the live-action fantasy starring Josh Gad, Colin Farrell, Judi Dench and Ferdia Shaw as Artemis. Originally slated as a big-screen summer release, it debuts on Disney+.

The eight-part documentary series “Lenox Hill” (2020, not rated) follows two neurosurgeons, an emergency room doctor and an obstetrician over the course of several months at the renowned New York City hospital. Streaming on Netflix.

The stop-motion series “Crossing Swords” (TV-14) uses animated children’s toys in service to a raunchy medieval comedy. Streaming on Hulu.

Streaming free on VOD platforms through June are two films based on true stories of battles against racial injustice: Ava DuVernay’s “Selma” (2014, PG-13), starring David Oyelowo as Dr. Martin Luther King in 1965 Alabama, and “Just Mercy“ (2019, PG-13), with Michael B. Jordan as civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson fighting to free a wrongly convicted man (Jamie Foxx) on death row.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

A pregnant teenager and her cousin travel from rural Pennsylvania to New York City in “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (2020, R), an intimate indie drama that won awards at the Sundance and Berlin film festivals.

Premium VOD: Pete Davidson of “Saturday Night Live” stars as a charming but self-pitying screw-up in “The King of Staten Island” (2020, R), a comedy drawn in part from the comic’s own life.

Netflix

A teenage girl (Zoey Deutch) relives the same day over and over again in “Before I Fall” (2017, PG-13), a young-adult drama twist on “Groundhog Day.”

Streaming TV: “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5” (2019-2020, TV-14) offers more colorful time-traveling adventures from TV’s most entertaining superhero series.

Amazon Prime Video

Inspired by the “FIFA Gate” scandal, “El Presidente: Season 1” (Chile, TV-MA, with subtitles) is a satire of power and corruption in international football from producer Pablo Larrain.

HBO Max / HBO Now

Micheala Coel directs and stars in “I May Destroy You” (2020, TV-MA), which uses dark humor to explore the effects of sexual assault. New episodes each Sunday.

Other streams

“Liar: Season 2” (TV-14) unfolds with new episodes each Thursday on Sundance Now.

The three-part psychological workplace thriller “Sticks and Stones” rolls out on BritBox with new episodes each Tuesday.

New on disc this week

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” “The Hunt,” “We Summon the Darkness.”

Now available at Redbox

“The Hunt,” “We Summon the Darkness.”