Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Netflix brings its signature original series to a close with the seventh and final season of “Orange Is the New Black.” Based on the memoir by Piper Kerman, renamed Piper Chapman and played by Taylor Schilling in the series, it expanded beyond the “privileged white girl in prison” dark comedy to explore the lives of the most diverse cast of characters on TV or streaming; 13 episodes on Netflix.

Kristen Bell is back as cynical, smart-talking private detective “Veronica Mars” in the Hulu revival of the mystery series. The fourth season takes the high-school show into young-adult territory and a new, darker mystery, but the chemistry between Veronica and her father (Enrico Colantoni) is as playful and clever as ever; 8 episodes on Hulu.

You could call the new Amazon Prime Original series “The Boys” an anti-superhero show. Karl Urban and Jack Quaid star as civilians who fight back against the abuses and crimes of costumed heroes. It’s cynical, satirical and full of dark humor and splattery violence; 8 episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

As Quentin Tarantino’s new film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” arrives in theaters this week, revisit his Oscar-winning World War II action fantasy “Inglourious Basterds” (2009, R) on Netflix.

Classic pick: A disillusioned businessman gets a second chance at life with a young body (Rock Hudson) in “Seconds” (1966, R), a nightmarish psychodrama from director John Frankenheimer. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and free on Kanopy.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

The violent reboot of “Hellboy” (2019, R), starring David Harbour, was a disappointment, but the curious can stream it on Amazon Prime Video the same day it arrives on Cable on Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.

Also new: “Alita: Battle Angel” (2019, PG-13), the big-screen adaptation of the Japanese manga series, and animated Sasquatch adventure comedy “Missing Link” (2019, PG).

Netflix

Katee Sackoff plays an astronaut investigating an alien ship floating above Earth in “Another Life: Season 1,” a new science-fiction/horror series; 10 episodes.

True stories: “The Great Hack” (2019, not rated) looks back at the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Amazon Prime Video

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway star in “Serenity” (2019, R), a twisty murder-mystery thriller in paradise.

Hulu

The documentary “Apollo 11” (2019, G) uses rare archival footage to revisit the NASA mission that put the first human on the moon.

New on disc and at Redbox this week

“Alita: Battle Angel,” “Missing Link,” “Hellboy,” “Stockholm,” “Master Z: Ip Man Legacy.”