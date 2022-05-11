Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The title may sound like a comedy, but “Operation Mincemeat” (2022, PG-13) is actually a World War II espionage drama about a real-life British military intelligence mission. Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen star as naval intelligence officers who concoct an elaborate ruse involving to distract the Nazis from the Allied invasion of Italy. Johnny Flynn narrates as naval officer and future James Bond creator Ian Fleming, and Kelly Macdonald, Penelope Wilton and Jason Isaacs co-star. John Madden (“Shakespeare in Love”) directs the strange but true story. (Netflix)

“Candy” (2022, TV-MA), the latest in the recent wave of true crime-inspired miniseries, stars Jessica Biel as suburban Texas homemaker Candy Montgomery, whose veneer of supermom confidence hides the pressure on her to appear the perfect wife and mother. She’s also the prime suspect in the murder of her friend and neighbor (Melanie Lynskey), who was butchered with an ax in 1980. (Hulu)

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo takes on the role of Mickey Haller in “The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1” (TV-MA), a sequel to the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey as the attorney who works out of the back of his Town Car. David E. Kelly developed the show from the novels of “Bosch” creator Michael Connelly, and Neve Campbell and Becki Newton co-star. (Netflix)

Based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Perry, the limited series “The Essex Serpent” (TV-14) stars Claire Danes as a widow who moves from Victorian London to a small village and Tom Hiddleston as the local pastor. Two episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

Dave Foley, Mark McKinney, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch and Scott Thompson are no longer kids but they are back in “The Kids in the Hall: Season 1” (2022, TV-MA), a revival of their beloved sketch comedy show. (Prime Video)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

The globetrotting adventure “Uncharted” (2022, PG-13) stars Mark Wahlberg as a veteran treasure hunter who recruits a street-smart thief (Tom Holland). Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

Rebel Wilson stars as a high school cheerleader who wakes after a 20-year coma with every intention to live out her “Senior Year” (2022, R) in this comedy.

True stories: the documentary “Our Father” (2022, TV-MA) uncovers the insidious scheme of an Indiana fertility doctor who secretly used his practice to spread his own DNA.

HBO Max

“Hacks” (TV-MA), the Emmy-winning comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, returns for a second season.

“The Matrix: Resurrections” (2021, R) reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as heroes Neo and Trinity for a self-aware return trip to the virtual world.

M. Night Shyamalan directs “Old” (2021, PG-13), a thriller about vacationers trapped on a remote beach where they age at an alarming rate.

Disney+

“Sneakerella” (2022, TV-G), starring Lexi Underwood and Chosen Jacobs, drops the classic “Cinderella” fairy tale into the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City.

Paramount+

Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard are beautiful spies in love in “Allied” (2016, R), an old-fashioned romantic thriller set in World War II.