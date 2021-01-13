Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

In 1964, four legends met up on the night that Cassius Clay became heavyweight champion of the world. “One Night in Miami” (2020, R) imagines what transpired that evening between Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) and Clay (Eli Goree), before he became Muhammad Ali. Oscar- and Emmy-winning actor Regina King makes her directorial debut in this powerful drama that tackles civil rights and personal responsibility at a turning point in American history. (Amazon Prime Video)

Tom Hanks stars in “News of the World” (2020, PG-13) as a Civil War veteran in Northern Texas who takes a traumatized young orphan (Helena Zengel) through hostile territory to find her only living relatives. (VOD and Cable On Demand, after a brief run in theaters)

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their big-screen roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision in “WandaVision: Season 1” (TV-PG), a comic-book show re-imagined through the lens of classic TV sitcoms, with the superhero couple living a seemingly idealized suburban life. It’s the first original series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe created for Disney+. New episodes arrive each Friday. (Disney+)

The documentary “Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy” (TV-MA) takes a hard look at the politics behind the drug that became the focus of the war on drugs in the 1980s and its impact on the poor and communities of color. (Netflix)

The two-part documentary “Tiger” (TV-MA) looks beyond the headlines to offer a portrait of the rise, fall and redemption of golf superstar Tiger Woods. Part one is now streaming; part two arrives Sunday. (All HBO platforms)

Advertising

Last chance: The monthlong window of “Wonder Woman: 1984” (2020, PG-13) closes next week, so if you have been meaning to stream the film, now is the time. (HBO Max)

Free picks: The YouTube channel “Fear: The Home of Horror” streams seven classic horror films free for a week. “Dracula” (1931) and “The Mummy” (1932) are now streaming. Arriving Saturday is “Frankenstein” (1931) and “Bride of Frankenstein” (1935). On Sunday, “The Invisible Man” (1933), “The Wolf Man” (1941) and horror-comedy “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein” (1948) begin. If you’ve never watched them, this is your chance to see where American horror cinema began.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Carey Mulligan is the “Promising Young Woman” (2020, R) of this revenge thriller with a streak of dark comedy. (VOD and Cable On Demand)

Netflix

A drone pilot (Damson Idris) teams up with an android soldier (Anthony Mackie) in the science-fiction action thriller “Outside the Wire” (2021, R).

The four-part limited series “Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer” (TV-MA) looks back at the investigation of the 1980s killer.

Amazon Prime Video

The lavish historical drama “El Cid: Season 1” (Spain, 2020, TV-MA, with subtitles) retells the story of Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar, the nobleman and warrior in medieval Spain who became a national hero.

Advertising

HBO Max

Pete Davidson stars as a charming but self-pitying screw-up in “The King of Staten Island” (2020, R). (All HBO platforms)

“Search Party” (TV-MA), the popular mystery comedy created for TBS, moves to HBO Max for its fourth season. New episodes each Thursday.

Disney+

“Mary Poppins Returns” (2018, PG) stars Emily Blunt as England’s most famous nanny.

Other streams

Supernatural romantic drama “A Discovery of Witches: Season 2” (TV-MA), with Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode, debuts on Sundance Now and Shudder; new episodes each Saturday.

Starting new seasons: “American Gods” (TV-MA), with Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane, on Starz (new episodes each Sunday); and “Dickinson” (TV-14), starring Hailee Steinfeld, and the horror series “Servant” (TV-MA), produced by M. Night Shyamalan, on Apple TV+ (new episodes each Friday).