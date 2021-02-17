Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Frances McDormand is superb as a widow who loses her home in the Great Recession and lives out of a van in “Nomadland” (2020, R), a poignant portrait of modern migrant life from independent filmmaker Chloé Zhao. The Oscar favorite has already won numerous awards. It’s a powerful experience and a film for our uncertain times. (Now on Hulu after its recent release in theaters)

In the dark comedy “I Care a Lot” (2021, R), a con artist (Rosamund Pike) who preys on elderly adults, draining their savings while serving as a court-appointed legal guardian, meets her match in a new client (Dianne Wiest). (Netflix)

The heart-wrenching drama “Supernova” (2020, R) stars Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth as longtime partners on a final road trip through Northern England as one of them succumbs to disease and dementia. (VOD and Cable On Demand)

Will Smith hosts the six-part documentary series “Amend: The Fight for America” (2021, not rated), which brings alive the ongoing history of the battle for equal rights promised in the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment. (Netflix)

“It’s a Sin: Season 1” (TV-14), a drama about three young men exploring their identities in London’s gay community at the dawn of the AIDS epidemic in 1981, comes from Russell T. Davies, creator of “Queer as Folk.” (HBO Max)

Advertising

Binge alert: Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and the entire Muppet crew present “The Muppet Show: Complete Series” (1977-1981, TV-PG), the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational TV variety show ever. (Disney+)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo play best friends who get tangled in a dastardly plot in the comedy “Barb & Star go to Vista Del Mar” (2021, PG-13).

Netflix

Kevin James plays the old-school crew chief on a NASCAR team with a young new owner in the sitcom “The Crew: Season 1” (not rated).

Bear Grylls stars in the interactive wildlife adventure “Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie” (2021, not rated).

Amazon Prime Video

Amy Brenneman and Lily Rabe star in the morally murky crime thriller “Tell Me Your Secrets: Season 1” (not rated).

Amazon Prime and Hulu

The cartoonish adaptation of the video game “Sonic the Hedgehog” (2020, PG) features James Marsden, Jim Carrey and the voice of Ben Schwartz.

Advertising

Hulu

Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017, R) won Oscars for best picture, director, original score and production design.

HBO Max

The new season of the weekly comic commentary series “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (TV-MA) begins Sunday nights.

The documentary “Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President” (2020, TV-14) explores the leader’s relationship with music.

Disney+

A 10-year-old girl (Matilda Lawler) rescues a squirrel with superpowers in “Flora & Ulysses” (2021, PG), a live-action comic adventure based on the Newbery Award-winning book.

Other streams

The second season of the alternate-history space-race drama “For All Mankind” (TV-MA) is now underway with new episodes each Friday. (Apple TV+)

Keeley Hawes plays a London detective chief inspector whose investigation into a killing dredges up police neglect in “Honour” (2020, not rated). (BritBox)