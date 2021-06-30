Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro star as small-time crooks in 1954 Detroit who end up in the middle of a tangled conspiracy in “No Sudden Move” (2021, R), a rapid-fire crime thriller from Steven Soderbergh. Available July 1, same day it opens in theaters, and streams for 31 days. (HBO Max)

The future is in the hands of today’s civilians in “The Tomorrow War” (2021, PG-13), an action spectacle starring Chris Pratt as a schoolteacher who travels 30 years into the future to battle an alien invasion. Originally intended for theaters, it debuts as a streaming exclusive. (Amazon Prime)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson makes his directorial debut with the documentary “Summer of Soul” (2021, PG-13), featuring performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips and others from the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969. Streams the same day it opens in theaters. (Hulu)

Also streaming the same day as theaters July 2 is the animated sequel “The Boss Baby: Family Business” (2021, PG). It features the voices of Alec Baldwin and James Marsden as the now-adult brothers facing a new boss baby. (Peacock)

“Bill and Ted Face the Music” (2020, PG-13) reunites Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as fun-loving middle-age fathers who go on a new excellent adventure with their teenage daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine). (Hulu)

Lakeith Stanfield stars as a career thief who agrees to turn informant in “Judas and the Black Messiah” (2021, R), a drama based on the true story of the FBI’s infiltration of the Black Panther Party and the betrayal of Fred Hampton (Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya), chairman of the Black Panther’s Illinois chapter in the 1960s. Previously available for a 31-day window, it returns to HBO Max. (HBO Max)

Last chance: “In the Heights” (2021, PG-13) streams for one more weekend before leaving HBO Max.

Classic picks: Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window” (1954) is one of his most entertaining thrillers, and “Vertigo” (1958) was voted the greatest film ever made in an international poll. Both star James Stewart. (Amazon Prime)

Netflix

The raunchy, silly animated comedy “America: The Motion Picture” (2021, TV-MA) is a mangled history lesson featuring the voices of Channing Tatum and Andy Samberg. (Netflix)

“Fear Street Part 1: 1994” (2021, TV-MA) is the first of three young-adult horror films adapted from R.L. Stine books. Subsequent installments roll out each Friday.

Marc Maron stars in “Sword of Trust” (2019, R), the final film directed by Seattle filmmaker Lynn Shelton.

International TV: The drama “Young Royals: Season 1” (Sweden, not rated, with subtitles) follows a royal prince discovering himself at a prestigious new boarding school.

Amazon Prime Video

Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston are eternal vampire soul mates in “Only Lovers Left Alive” (2013, R), a dreamy horror film from Jim Jarmusch.

“Patton” (1970, PG), the military epic starring George C. Scott, won seven Academy Awards.

Hulu

Rami Malek received an Academy Award for playing Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the rock biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018, PG-13).

Other streams

Limited series “Smother” (not rated), a crime drama set on the rugged coast of Ireland, stars Dervla Kirwan as a woman discovering family secrets as she investigates the murder of her husband. All six episodes available. (Peacock)

Streaming on discovery+: The documentary feature “Rebel Hearts” (2021, not rated), which chronicles the story of the nuns who protested for social justice and fought the Vatican for their autonomy in 1968 Los Angeles; and the true-crime limited series “Relentless” (TV-MA), which follows the yearlong search for a missing woman in Missouri.