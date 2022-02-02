Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Bradley Cooper plays a charismatic carny who takes a mind-reading act off the midway and into big-city nightclubs in “Nightmare Alley“ (2021, R). Guillermo del Toro’s vivid crime drama straddles the dusty caravans and colorful carnival families working small towns during the Depression and the art deco splendor of urban high life. Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe co-star. (Hulu and HBO Max)

Bob Odenkirk is a seemingly ordinary suburban husband and father in “Nobody” (2021, R), an action thriller from Derek Kolstad, the writer of “John Wick,” and Ilya Naishuller, the director of “Hardcore Henry.” A streak of dark humor runs through the gleefully violent, stunt-laden action. (HBO Max)

Alan Ritchson stars as the brawny military veteran in the new series “Reacher” (2022, TV-14), based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels. It begins by adapting “The Killing Floor,” the first book in the series. Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald and Bruce McGill co-star in the first season of the action thriller. (Amazon Prime Video)

The limited series “Pam & Tommy” (TV-MA), starring Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, takes on the true story of a sex tape that was stolen and uploaded to the internet in 1997. Three episodes available; new episodes on Wednesdays. (Hulu)

Sports fans can stream the Winter Olympics (not rated) events live through Feb. 20. (Peacock)

Murder mystery meets improvisational comedy in “Murderville: Season 1” (TV-MA). Will Arnett plays a police detective who solves a case every week with a celebrity guest partner who isn’t given the script and has to fake it. Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch and Sharon Stone are this season’s guest stars. (Netflix)

Uma Thurman plays an American businesswoman whose son is kidnapped from a high-end New York hotel, and four British citizens fall under “Suspicion” (TV-MA). Two episodes of the new series are available; new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

Classic picks: Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway star in “Chinatown” (1974, R) directed by Roman Polanski. You can also revisit the original “West Side Story” (1961), which won 10 Academy Awards, with Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer and Rita Moreno. (HBO Max)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

The grandkids take up the family business in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife“ (2021, PG-13), with Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd and special appearances by the original stars. (Also on disc and at Redbox.)

An adorable puppy grows into “Clifford the Big Red Dog“ (2021, PG) in the live-action family comedy based on the beloved series of books by Norman Bridwell. (Also on disc and at Redbox.)

Netflix

True crime: “The Tinder Swindler” (2022, TV-MA) chronicles a con artist who woos women online; it then becomes an investigative thriller as his victims try to turn the tables.

International passport: “My Best Friend Anne Frank” (Netherlands, 2021, TV-14, with subtitles) dramatizes the real-life friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar.

Amazon Prime Video

An English author (Sam Claflin) and a Mexican translator (Verónica Echegui), whose spicy rewrite turns his failed novel into bestseller, clash on a book tour in the romantic comedy “Book of Love” (2022, TV-14).

Hulu

The new Fox drama “Monarch: Season 1” (TV-14) stars Anna Friel, Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins as members of a country music dynasty. Episodes stream a day after network premiere.

Other streams

Emmy winner W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades of America”) directs the four-part docuseries “We Need to Talk About Cosby” (TV-MA). (Showtime)