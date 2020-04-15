Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The new streaming service Peacock launches this week, but not for everybody. Poised to be a major force in the streaming wars, this service from NBC/Universal is available for free to Comcast cable subscribers and Xfinity customers before going out wide to the streaming world in July.

Available now are such series as “30 Rock,” “Friday Night Lights” and the “Law & Order” shows; classic and contemporary movies (“Jaws,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” the “Fast and Furious” series); plus NBC news programming and early access to late-night talk shows. The lineup will eventually include original programs along with hundreds of movies and TV shows. Free with commercials, or get the premium version with no commercials and additional exclusive content for $4.99/month; more at peacocktv.com.

Cate Blanchett stars as conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly and Rose Byrne as feminist icon Gloria Steinem in “Mrs. America” (2020, TV-MA), a limited series centered on the battle over the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s. Three episodes are now available on Hulu; new episodes air each Wednesday.

Titus Welliver is back as Harry Bosch, the LAPD homicide detective in “Bosch: Season 6” (TV-MA), a terrific crime drama adapted by author Michael Connelly from his series of novels; 10 episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

A group of teenagers hunt for lost gold in the young-adult series “Outer Banks: Season 1” (not rated), a mix of adventure, thriller and teen melodrama set in the Barrier Islands of North Carolina; 10 episodes are streaming on Netflix.

Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson go stir-crazy during their three-month stint manning “The Lighthouse“ (2019, R) off the stormy Atlantic coast. It earned an Oscar nomination for its unsettling cinematography. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

“Sergio” (2020, R) tells the story of Sérgio Vieira de Mello (played by Wagner Moura), the U.N. diplomat who was killed in a terrorist attack in Iran in 2003. Streaming on Netflix.

Free pick: “Mr. Holmes” (2015, PG) stars Ian McKellen as the iconic detective in retirement facing his greatest challenge ever: old age and memory loss. On both Kanopy and Hoopla, free streaming services available through most library systems.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Guy Ritchie’s British gangster comedy “The Gentlemen“ (2020, R) features Matthew McConaughey as an American crime boss in London under attack as he plans his retirement. Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell and Michelle Dockery co-star.

Netflix

Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones star in the family comedy “#blackAF: Season 1” (not rated). The documentary limited series “The Innocence Files” (2020, not rated) focuses on eight cases undertaken by The Innocence Project, which takes on the plight of people who may have been wrongly convicted.

Amazon Prime Video

High school cliques collide in “Selah and the Spades” (2019, R), an indie drama of power and bad behavior set at an exclusive boarding school.

Hulu

You can now stream the series debut of the ABC romantic comedy “Baker and the Beauty” and the season debut of the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows: Season 2” (TV-MA).

HBO Now

“Run: Season 1” (TV-MA), with Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson, is a romantic adventure set at a breakneck pace. New episodes each Sunday.

Other streams

Meryl Streep narrates the animated short film “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” (2020, TV-G). Streaming on Apple TV+.

New on disc and available at Redbox

“Just Mercy,” “Underwater,” “Green Rush.”