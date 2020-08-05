Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The nonfiction limited series “Immigration Nation” (TV-MA) offers a detailed and dramatic portrait of America’s broken immigration system and the dehumanizing treatment of immigrants over six provocative episodes. Filmmakers Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau were given unprecedented access to Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. (Netflix)

The four-part docuseries “The Last Narc” (TV-MA) explores the notorious 1985 murder and kidnapping of Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, an agent for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. (Amazon Prime Video)

Seth Rogen plays two roles in the comedy “An American Pickle” (2020, TV-14), about a Jewish immigrant from 1920 New York who awakens in 2020 after a freak accident in a pickle factory. (HBO Max)

Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit“ (2019, PG-13), which takes on Nazi Germany and satirizes the cult of Hitler with a sense of childlike whimsy, won an Oscar for adapted screenplay. (All HBO platforms)

“The Peanut Butter Falcon“ (2019, PG-13) is a mix of modern road movie and rural rafting adventure starring Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson and newcomer Zack Gottsagen, who plays a runaway teen with Down syndrome. (Amazon Prime Video and Hulu)

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (2019, PG), a live-action version of Nickelodeon’s animated kids series “Dora the Explorer,” stars Isabela Moner as the intrepid teen explorer. (Amazon Prime Video and Hulu)

The animated comedy “Star Trek: Lower Decks — Season 1” (not rated) follows the misadventures of the support crew of one of Starfleet’s least important ships. (CBS All Access)

Classic pick: Burt Lancaster plays real-life convict Robert Stroud in “Birdman of Alcatraz” (1962), a smart, nuanced drama that earned four Oscar nominations. (Amazon Prime Video)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Mark Rylance and Johnny Depp star in the historical allegory “Waiting for the Barbarians” (2020, not rated) and Amy Seimitz directs the surreal contagion thriller “She Dies Tomorrow” (2020, R).

Available on Premium VOD is “The Secret Garden” (2020, PG), a new adaptation of the beloved novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

Netflix

“Pick of the Litter” (2018, not rated) is a warm and fuzzy documentary that follows five puppies training to become guide dogs for the blind.

“Connected: Season 1” (TV-14) combines science, history and nature to see how seemingly unrelated events and phenomenon are connected.

The kid-friendly animated fantasy “Wizards: Tales of Arcadia” (TV-Y7) concludes Guillermo del Toro’s “Tales of Arcadia” trilogy.

HBO / HBO Max

Matthias Schoenaerts is a violent convict whose life is turned around when he trains a wild horse in an experimental rehabilitation program in “The Mustang“ (2019, R). (All HBO platforms)

True stories: “The Swamp” (2020, TV-14) digs into the inner workings of Washington politics during the Trump administration. (All HBO platforms)

Other streams

The British crime comedy “Hitmen: Season 1” (not rated) stars comedians Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins as misfit best friends who happen to kill people for a living. (Peacock)

The documentary “Howard” (2018, not rated) is a portrait of Oscar-winning lyricist Howard Ashman. (Disney+)