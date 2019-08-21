Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Tom Cruise reunites the team (including Rebecca Ferguson and Alec Baldwin) for a personal mission in “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” (2018, PG-13), the highly entertaining sixth film in the globe-trotting spy franchise. It’s now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, along with two additional recent features.

Anna Kendrick stars as an overachieving single mom turned detective when her chic new best friend (Blake Lively) disappears in the witty murder-mystery “A Simple Favor” (2018, R). Emily Mortimer fights small-town opposition to open “The Bookshop” (2018, PG) in the light British drama co-starring Bill Nighy. Also on Prime Video and Hulu.

Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste star in “Why Women Kill,” a new anthology series created by Marc Cherry (“Desperate Housewives”) for CBS All Access. Two episodes are available; new episodes show each Thursday.

The Sundance award-winning documentary “American Factory” (2019, not rated) looks at a culture clash when a Chinese billionaire reopens a shuttered GM auto plant in Ohio with American workers. On Netflix.

Criterion Channel presents the newly restored versions of Jackie Chan’s “Police Story” (Hong Kong, 1985) and “Police Story 2” (Hong Kong, 1988), a pair of comic action classics that propelled Chan to international stardom; with original Cantonese and English-dubbed soundtracks (with subtitles) plus bonus interviews and featurettes. Not rated.

Advertising

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson play con artists on the French Riviera in the comedy “The Hustle” (2019, PG-13). The documentary “The Biggest Little Farm” (2019, PG) follows a couple who leave the city to start a sustainable farm.

Netflix

The young-adult drama “13 Reasons Why: Season 3” continues the quest to uncover the truth of a high-school student’s suicide. Also debuting are two gearhead shows: “Hyperdrive” and “Rust Valley Restorers.”

Amazon Prime Video

It’s a stand-up comedy festival: Eight new comedy specials debut this week, including “#IMomSoHard Live” featuring comedians Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, and “Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight.”

Hulu

The humorous documentary “Hail, Satan?” (2019, R) explores the often misunderstood Satanic Temple.

Other streams

The hourlong comedy “The Righteous Gemstones” (TV-MA), with Danny McBride and John Goodman, satirizes the world of televangelism. New episodes on all HBO platforms each Sunday night.

Free streams: Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough star in the surreal thriller “Under the Silver Lake” (2018, R) from “It Follows” director David Robert Mitchell. New on Kanopy, available through most public library systems.

New on disc and at Redbox this week

“The Hustle,” “A Dog’s Journey,” “The Sun Is Also a Star,” “Brightburn,” “The Biggest Little Farm.”