A Korean family moves to rural Arkansas in “Minari” (2020, PG-13, with subtitles), a modest but rich drama from filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung that takes a nuanced view of the immigrant experience and complicated family dynamics that cross cultures. (VOD and Cable On Demand)

Newcomer Andra Day plays legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (2021, not rated), directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lee Daniels (“Precious”). It dramatizes Holiday’s career against the backdrop of the FBI’s campaign of harassment and intimidation after she recorded the powerful anti-lynching ballad “Strange Fruit.” (Hulu)

The four-part documentary series “Allen v. Farrow” (TV-MA) takes a deep dive into the abuse allegation against Woody Allen made by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow and Allen’s efforts to discredit his accusers. New episodes arrive each Sunday. (All HBO platforms)

“Ginny & Georgia: Season 1” (not rated) channels “Gilmore Girls” in its dramedy of a whipsmart teenager (Antonia Gentry) and her young widower mother (Brianne Howey) making a new start in a small Massachusetts town. But this pop-culture-infused comedy is complicated with crime-drama twists. (Netflix)

“Punky Brewster: Season 1” (TV-PG) revives the 1980s family sitcom with Soleil Moon Frye playing the adult Punky as a single mother of three who takes in an 8-year-old problem child (Quinn Copeland) from the foster system. (Peacock)

The documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” (2021, not rated) is an intimate portrait of the singer-songwriter who became a global superstar at the age of 17. (Apple TV+)

International pick: Akira Kurosawa’s epic historical drama “Ran” (Japan, 1985, R, with subtitles) is loosely inspired by “King Lear.” (Amazon Prime)

News: CBS All Access officially becomes Paramount+ next week. Not simply a rebranding, it marks the expansion of the service (which is home to the new “Star Trek” shows) to include thousands of additional hours of movies and TV shows as well as a new slate of original shows. Discounts will be offered for new subscribers who sign up before March 4.

Netflix

The documentary “Pelé” (2021, not rated) profiles the superstar athlete who took home three world cups and is celebrated as the greatest soccer player of all time.

Oscar Isaac stars as a Mossad agent assigned to bring Nazi officer Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley) to trial for war crimes in “Operation Finale” (2018, PG-13), based on a true story.

Amazon Prime Video

A deep-cover agent (Joel Kinnaman) infiltrates the mob at a maximum security prison in the crime thriller “The Informer” (2020, R).

HBO Max

“Tom & Jerry” (2021, PG) drops the animated mouse-and-cat slapstick team in a live-action world. The comedy streams for 31 days only.

“Blade Runner 2049” (2017, R), with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, creates a world as visionary and visually entrancing as the original science-fiction classic. (All HBO platforms)

Clive Owen plays a maverick doctor in historical medical drama “The Knick: Complete Series” (2014-2015, TV-MA), from director Steven Soderbergh.

Disney+

The animated short “Myth: A Frozen Tale” (2019, TV-G) is a bedtime tale inspired by “Frozen 2.”