Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Emily Blunt plays Britain’s most famous nanny in “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018, PG), the musical sequel with Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Now streaming on Netflix.

Chadwick Boseman portrays Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall” (2017, PG-13), a legal drama about the future Supreme Court justice when he was an NAACP attorney in 1940. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking for something to occupy kids in the summer break? Some of the most visually engaging natural-history documentaries from BBC Earth are on Netflix, including “Planet Earth” (2006) and follow-up “Planet Earth II” (2016), “Frozen Planet” (2011), about life at the poles, and “Life Story” (2014), about the life cycle of animals across the globe. All are hosted by David Attenborough.

Foreign-language pick: Dry wit and playful storytelling help make “Woman at War” (Iceland, 2018, not rated, with subtitles) both a serious drama of ecological activism and a warm, winning story of devotion, sacrifice and family. Streaming on Hulu.

Free pick: Before she was Captain Marvel, Brie Larson won an Oscar for her role in the gripping and emotionally layered drama “Room” (2015, R). Streaming on Hoopla, which is available through most public library systems.

Advertising

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

A bullying CEO (Regina Hall) wakes up as her young self in “Little” (2019, PG-13), a comedy co-starring Issa Rae and Marsai Martin. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Also new: horror-movie remake “Pet Sematary” (2019, R), with Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz, and young-adult romantic drama “After” (2019, PG-13).

Netflix

Anthony Mackie plays an ER nurse who teams up with a wounded criminal (Frank Grillo) in “Point Blank” (2019, not rated), a remake of a 2011 French thriller.

Streaming TV: A Seattle family adjusts to life in a small town in Georgia in the new family-friendly sitcom “Family Reunion: Season 1,” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine — Complete Series” (1993-1999) joins the “Star Trek” universe of shows on Netflix.

Amazon Prime Video

Robert Pattinson plays a magazine photographer assigned to cover James Dean (Dane DeHaan) in “Life” (2015, R).

Prime Video and Hulu

Ben Affleck adapts Dennis Lehane’s mystery novel for his directorial debut, “Gone Baby Gone” (2007, R).

HBO Now

Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Johnny Depp star in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (2018, PG-13), the sequel to “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and a “Harry Potter” prequel.

Free streams

Ryan Reynolds is a traveling gambler in the buddy road movie “Mississippi Grind” (2015, R), and Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain star in the superb drama “A Most Violent Year” (2015, R), now streaming on Hoopla.

New on disc this week

“Little,” “Pet Sematary,” “After,” “High Life,” “Transit.”

Now available at Redbox

“Little,” “Pet Sematary,” “After,” “The Professor.”