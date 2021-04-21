Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Kate Winslet stars as a police detective in “Mare of Easttown” (TV-MA), a limited-series crime drama steeped in the depressed culture of its small Pennsylvania town, where everyone knows everybody else and they all hold grudges and secrets. As much character drama as murder mystery, it is sustained by the performances of Winslet and Jean Smart, who plays her sneering mother. New episodes arrive Sundays. (HBO Max and all HBO platforms)

Also set in a small northeastern town, the comedy “Rutherford Falls: Season 1” (TV-14) is about a clueless guy (Ed Helms) whose obsession with championing his family legacy (his ancestor founded the town) collides with the Native American community, including his best friend (Jana Schmieding), curator of a small tribal cultural center at the nearby reservation. It uses character comedy to take on issues of history, representation and identity, and features a number of Indigenous writers on its writing team. New episodes each Thursday. (Peacock)

The historical fantasy epic “Shadow and Bone: Season 1” (TV-MA) follows the journey of an orphan (Jessie Mei Li) who discovers she holds powerful magic and trains with an elite army of magical soldiers. It features rival kingdoms, political intrigue, monsters and a cast of teenage heroes. (Netflix)

International passport: With the addition of “Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2020, not rated, with subtitles), “Better Days” (Hong Kong, 2019, PG, with subtitles) and “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia, 2020, not rated, with subtitles), all five Oscar nominees for best international feature film are now streaming on Hulu. (The other two are Denmark’s “Another Round” and Romania’s “Collective.”)

True stories: “Secrets of the Whales” (2021, TV-PG) delves into the complex communication skills and social structures of five whale species (Disney+) and “Life in Color with David Attenborough” (TV-PG) uses revolutionary camera technology to reveal the ways animals use color to survive and thrive (Netflix). Both limited-series documentaries debut for Earth Day, April 22.

“Mortal Kombat” (2021, R), the new big-screen spinoff of the video game, stars Lewis Tan as a fighter challenging champions from all the realms in a battle to the death. It debuts the same day it opens in theaters April 23 and streams for 31 days only. (HBO Max)

Last chance: The monster mash-up “Godzilla vs. Kong“ (2021, PG-13) leaves HBO Max on April 30.

Netflix

The lives of astronauts on a mission to Mars are jeopardized by a “Stowaway” (2021, TV-MA) in the science-fiction thriller starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette.

Jessica Chastain plays a high-powered lobbyist who takes on the gun lobby in “Miss Sloane“ (2016, R).

Amazon Prime Video

Four women who worked as code-breakers during World War II reunite to solve mysteries in 1950s London in “The Bletchley Circle: Complete Series” (TV-14). Anna Maxwell Martin, Julie Graham, Rachael Stirling and Sophie Rundle star. Also on PBS Masterpiece.

Hulu

The young-adult thriller “Cruel Summer: Season 1” (not rated) concerns the kidnapping of a high school girl and its reverberations for several people over three summers. Two episodes are streaming, with new episodes on Tuesdays.

Plus: “Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World” (2021, TV-PG), which follows the student activist as she calls for action on climate change, arrives from BBC and “Sasquatch” (TV-MA) mixes true crime with Bigfoot mythology.

Other streams

The documentary “Going to Pot: The High and Low of It” (2021, not rated) looks at the rapidly growing business of legal recreational marijuana. (Paramount+)

The 22nd season of “Midsomer Murders” (TV-14) debuts with two feature-length mysteries. Four additional mysteries are slated to arrive in the fall. (Acorn TV)