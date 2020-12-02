Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Gary Oldman stars as the colorful, alcoholic co-writer of “Citizen Kane” in “Mank” (2020, R), directed by David Fincher from a screenplay by his father, Howard Kelly “Jack” Fincher. Shot in black and white, this portrait of classic Hollywood co-stars Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, Charles Dance as William Randolph Hearst and Tom Burke as Orson Welles. (Netflix)

“Sound of Metal” (2020, R) is a drama about a punk-metal drummer (Riz Ahmed) who is afraid of losing his identity when he starts going deaf. Olivia Cooke co-stars in the film by Darius Marder. (Amazon Prime)

“Selena: The Series” (TV-PG) tells the story of the Quintanilla family as it dramatizes the journey of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla (Christian Serratos) from small-town Texas girl to musical superstar. (Netflix)

“The Hardy Boys: Season 1” (2020, not rated) brings the teenage detectives (Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliot) to a small town filled with dark secrets. All 13 episodes are now streaming. (Hulu)

In “Sorry We Missed You” (2019, not rated), British filmmaker Ken Loach explores the stresses of the gig economy through the experiences of a British working-class family. (Criterion Channel)

Holiday trimmings

“Godmothered” (2020, PG) stars Jillian Bell as a fairy-godmother-in-training who follows up a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl to find a 40-something single mom (Isla Fisher) who no longer believes in fairy-tale endings. (Disney+)

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” (2020, TV-G) features Tiffany Haddish, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson among the guest stars. (Apple TV+)

“My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood” (2020, not rated) presents the country singer performing traditional carols and original songs with a live orchestra and choir. (HBO Max)

Classic picks: The nostalgic musical “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944), with Judy Garland, and the romantic comedy “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940), with James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan, are among the classic holiday films streaming on HBO Max this month.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

The documentary “Billie” (2020, not rated) draws from rare archival interviews to tell the story of legendary blues singer Billie Holiday.

Netflix

The comedy “Nate — A One Man Show” (2020, not rated) stars comedian Natalie Palamides as an alpha male learning to get in touch with his feelings.

Amazon Prime Video

The satirical comedy “Thank You For Smoking” (2006, R), starring Aaron Eckhart as a glib tobacco lobbyist, skewers social politics and the culture of spin.

Hulu

The ABC holiday music specials “CMA Country Christmas” (TV-PG) and “Disney Holiday Singalong” (TV-PG) are now streaming.

HBO Max / HBO Now

The four-part documentary “Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults” (2020, TV-MA) explores the notorious religious movement that created the biggest mass suicide on U.S. soil. (HBO Max)

Other streams

Taylor Swift performs every song from her new album in the intimate music special “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” (2020, TV-14). (Disney+)

The natural history series “Earth at Night in Color: Season 1” (TV-PG) uses next-generation cameras to observe the nocturnal lives of animals in full color. Tom Hiddleston narrates. (Apple TV+)