Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The romantic drama “Malcolm & Marie” (2021, R) stars Zendaya and John David Washington as a Hollywood couple who spend an evening debating art, representation and authenticity while the strains of their own relationship start to tear. (Netflix)

A professional assassin (Andrea Riseborough) hijacks the bodies of innocent people in “Possessor” (2020, R), but when one of the possessed (Christopher Abbott) struggles for control, the reverberations are brutal. (Hulu)

Owen Wilson is a depressed divorced dad who is convinced that the world is just a computer simulation by a homeless woman (Salma Hayek) in the science-fiction psychodrama “Bliss” (2021, R). (Amazon Prime)

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke play best friends through the decades in “Firefly Lane: Season 1” (not rated), a drama set in the Seattle area and based on a novel by Bainbridge Island author Kristin Hannah. (Netflix)

Binge alert: The hit sitcom “Modern Family” (2009-2020, TV-PG) won more than 20 Emmy awards, including outstanding comedy series five times. The entire series is now streaming on Hulu and Peacock.

Classic pick: Celebrated as the greatest ballet film ever made, “The Red Shoes” (1948) stars Moira Shearer as a ballerina torn between art and love. It’s a loving and lavish tribute to all the arts and one of the most sumptuous color films ever made. (Amazon Prime and Criterion Channel)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

The science-fiction thriller “Little Fish” (2021, not rated) stars Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell as a Seattle couple trying to survive a global epidemic that makes memories disappear.

Netflix

The documentary “Strip Down, Rise Up” (2021, R) celebrates the liberating power of pole dancing for women reclaiming their bodies and their lives.

Kid stuff: The intergalactic animated adventure comedy “Kid Cosmic” (TV-G) is from Craig McCracken, the creator of “The Powerpuff Girls.”

Amazon Prime Video

Catch up with the Eddie Murphy comedy “Coming to America” (1988, R) before the new sequel debuts on Amazon Prime in March.

The first three seasons of the Showtime financial drama “Billions” (2016-2018, TV-MA), with Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, are now streaming.

Hulu

Janelle Monáe stars in the horror film “Antebellum” (2020, R) as an author in a real-life slavery nightmare.

The horror comedy “12 Hour Shift” (2020, not rated) stars Angela Bettis as a black-market organ dealer.

HBO Max

Jason Momoa is “Aquaman” (2018, PG-13) in the fantastical superhero epic.

“Earwig and the Witch” (Japan, 2021, PG) is the first CGI production from Japan’s legendary Studio Ghibli.

The limited series documentary “The Lady and the Dale” (TV-14) explores the fascinating story of entrepreneur and trans pioneer Liz Carmichael. New episodes arrive each Monday. (All HBO platforms)

Other streams

Luke Evans stars in the three-part crime drama “The Pembrokeshire Murders” (not rated), accompanied by the documentary “Pembrokeshire Murders: Catching the Gameshow Killer” (2021, not rated). (BritBox)

The Canadian crime drama “The Murders: Season 1” (not rated) stars Jessica Lucas as a rookie homicide detective in Vancouver seeking redemption. (Sundance Now and AMC+)

The animated series “The Snoopy Show” (TV-G) features the iconic comic-book character in short animated cartoons for young kids. (Apple TV+)