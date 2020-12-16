Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Viola Davis plays Ma Rainey, often called the “Mother of the Blues,” and Chadwick Boseman (in his final screen performance) is the fiery cornet in her band in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2020, R), a drama of music, power, ambition and race in America set at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. It’s based on the play by August Wilson. (Netflix)

“Tenet” (2020, PG-13), Christopher Nolan’s high-concept thriller starring John David Washington as a nameless agent whose mission to save the world involves the unraveling of time, is a puzzle box of a mystery with spectacular set pieces. Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Kenneth Branagh co-star. (VOD and Cable On Demand)

Currently the most ambitious science-fiction series streaming or on TV, “The Expanse” (TV-14) enters its fifth season with a story line that starts to pull the sprawling threads together. Three episodes are available; new episodes arrive each Wednesday. (Amazon Prime)

The documentary “Homeschool Musical Class of 2020” (TV-14), inspired by the online movement #SunshineSongs launched by Tony Award-winning actor Laura Benanti, showcases students from around the country performing songs and dances from the safety of their homes. (HBO Max)

International pick: The quirky love story “Amélie” (France, 2001, R, with subtitles) won four Cesar Awards in France, earned five Oscar nominations and made Audrey Tatou an international star. (Amazon Prime)

Finales: The second season of “The Mandalorian” (Disney+) and the limited series “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max) both conclude this week, just in case you’re waiting to binge them all at once.

News: Netflix is raising prices by $1 a month starting this week.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Premium VOD: Set in 1840s England, the love story “Ammonite” (2020, R) stars Kate Winslet as fossil hunter Mary Anning and Saoirse Ronan as a young woman sent to the sea for her health.

Netflix

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler” (2013, PG-13) chronicles decades of American social politics through the life of a White House butler (Forest Whitaker).

Streaming TV: A ballet student (Kylie Jefferson) joins an elite dance academy in the young-adult melodrama “Tiny Pretty Things: Season 1” (TV-MA).

Amazon Prime Video

Susan Sarandon plays a dying matriarch who brings estranged family members and friends together in emotionally turbulent “Blackbird” (2020, R).

“The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt” (2020, TV-14) is this year’s revved-up holiday special featuring Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May hitting the road on the island of Reunion and in Madagascar.

HBO Max / HBO Now

True stories: “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” (2020, TV-MA) surveys the career of the three Gibb brothers. (All HBO platforms)

Other streams

The six-part documentary series “On Pointe: Season 1” (not rated) follows students through a season at the School of American Ballet in New York City. (Disney+)

Rachel Griffiths and Deborah Mailman star in the Australian political drama “Total Control: Season 1” (2019, not rated). New episodes each Thursday. (Sundance Now)

“The Silent Partner” (1978, R), with Elliot Gould and Christopher Plummer, is a wily crime thriller with a Christmas setting. (Criterion Channel)