Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“Love, Victor” (not rated) follows high school student Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino), who faces a bumpy road to self-acceptance as he struggles to come out to his friends and Catholic family. This spinoff of the 2018 film “Love, Simon” was originally developed for Disney+, but the 10-episode series now debuts on Hulu.

In the second season of the Ryan Murphy-created satire “The Politician” (TV-MA), the ambitious high school kid (Ben Platt) gets into state politics. Bette Midler and Judith Light join a cast that also includes Gwyneth Paltrow; 10 episodes on Netflix.

Based on a true story, the espionage thriller “Wasp Network” (2019, not rated) follows a group of Cuban spies who infiltrate exile groups in 1990s Florida. Penélope Cruz, Edgar Ramírez, Gael García Bernal and Ana de Armas star in the multilingual film on Netflix.

In the horror film “Crawl” (2019, R), a young woman and her injured father (Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper) are trapped in their Florida home with a vicious alligator during a raging hurricane. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

The documentary “Disclosure” (2020, not rated) looks at the effects of film and TV portrayals of transgender people on trans identity and American culture. It debuted at Sundance and now streams on Netflix.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried move into a vacation home possessed by a sinister force in the horror film “You Should Have Left” (2020, R), which debuts directly to premium VOD.

Netflix

A lovesick girl transforms into a cat to get a boy’s attention in “A Whisker Away” (Japan, 2020, not rated), an animated romantic fantasy that also touches on issues of depression and identity.

Michael Sheen and Frank Langella go head-to-head in the Oscar-nominated “Frost/Nixon” (2008, R).

Streaming TV: Anna Friel returns as the brilliant London police detective in “Marcella: Season 3” (TV-MA), and Viola Davis is back in the sixth and final season of “How to Get Away With Murder” (2019-2020, TV-14).

True stories: “Father Soldier Son” (2020, R) follows a vet, injured in Afghanistan, and his journey to reconciliation with his sons.

Amazon Prime Video

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a pilot on a Berlin-to-Paris airliner in the hijacking thriller “7500” (Germany, 2019, R), an English-language film from Europe.

Hulu

Tom Hanks writes, directs and stars in “Larry Crowne” (2011, PG-13) as a man who goes back to school after losing his job.

“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Season 1” (not rated) features the cookbook author and “Top Chef” host exploring the cuisine of immigrant and indigenous cultures across the country; 10 episodes.

HBO Max / HBO Now

Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen engage in a battle of wits in “The Good Liar” (2019, R).

Other streams

The fifth season of French espionage thriller “The Bureau” (France, TV-MA, with subtitles) begins on Sundance Now, with new episodes each Thursday.

Welsh crime drama “Hidden: Series 2” (not rated, in Welsh and English with subtitles) starts on Acorn TV; new episodes each Monday.