Greta Gerwig directs and adapts “Little Women“ (2019, PG), based on Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel, bringing a modern perspective to the lives of women in Civil War-era America. Saoirse Ronan stars as Jo March, the aspiring writer who draws inspiration from her family, and Florence Pugh as the spoiled Amy; both earned Oscar nominations. The superb cast also includes Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep. It was nominated for six Oscars and won for costume design. Now on Cable On Demand, VOD, DVD and Blu-ray, and at Redbox.

The first foreign-language film to win an Oscar for best picture, Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” (South Korea, 2019, R, with subtitles) is a social satire that melds comedy and tragedy in a commentary of class, income inequality and human dignity. It won four Oscars in all, including best director and original screenplay. Streaming on Hulu.

Oscar nominee “Les Misérables” (France, 2019, R, with subtitles) looks at life in the Paris slums as seen through the eyes of a young cop from the provinces. On Amazon Prime Video.

Willem Dafoe earned an Oscar nomination for his role as the manager of a low-rent hotel in the 2017 American indie drama “The Florida Project” (R). Streaming on Netflix.

“Quick Bites. Big Stories.” is the motto of Quibi, the new streaming service that launches with a slate of original short-form dramas, comedies, documentaries and unscripted programs designed to be watched on smartphones in bite-sized installments of 10 minutes or less. There’s a 90-day free trial if you sign up before April 20. After that, the service is $4.99 a month with ads and $7.99 without ads.

Free pick: For a limited time, HBO is making nine popular shows and 30 movies and original documentaries available to stream for free via the HBO Now and HBO Go apps.

Classic pick: Tony Curtis delivers his finest performance as a hustling press agent opposite Burt Lancaster’s coldblooded newspaper columnist in “Sweet Smell of Success” (1957). Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The animated musical adventure “Trolls World Tour” (2020, PG) debuts direct to Cable on Demand and VOD at a premium price.

Arriving early from theaters is the comedy “Downhill” (2020, R), starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell, and Alaskan adventure “The Call of the Wild,” (2020, PG), featuring Harrison Ford and a computer-generated dog.

Plus: “Cats” (2019, PG), the big-screen version of the hit Broadway musical with Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba and Judi Dench in digitally applied fur; and “Dolittle” (2020, PG), starring Robert Downey Jr. as a veterinarian who can speak to animals.

Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn star in the Netflix Original romantic comedy “Love Wedding Repeat” (2020, not rated). Also debuting on Netflix are the wrestling family comedy “The Main Event” (2020, TV-PG) and multigenerational immigrant drama “Tigertail” (2020, PG).

Murder mystery “Cutter’s Way” (1981, R), starring Jeff Bridges and John Heard, is an American classic that got lost during its 1981 release.

Think of the low-key horror film “Little Joe” (2019, not rated) as a 21st-century twist on “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.”

David Tennant and Cush Jumbo star in “Deadwater Fell” (2020, not rated), a dark four-part British crime thriller from the creator of “Grantchester.” New episodes each Monday on Acorn TV.

The fourth season of “The Good Fight” (TV-MA), the smart, witty, sharply satirical spinoff of “The Good Wife,” begins on CBS All Access with new episodes every Thursday.

“Little Women,” “Dolittle,” “Cats.”