Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton“ (2020, PG-13), a filmed version of the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning Broadway phenomenon, begins streaming July 3. Shot in 2016 with the original cast in front of a live audience, it was originally slated for theatrical release by Disney. Instead, they’ve chosen to give home audiences the best seat in the house for this landmark production (Disney+).

Helen Mirren presents “#Anne Frank — Parallel Stories” (2019, not rated), which retells Frank’s story alongside those of five Holocaust survivors, who share their experiences on camera (Netflix).

The limited series “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” (2020, TV-MA) takes a different approach to the true-crime documentary, focusing on author Michelle McNamara’s obsessive investigation into the Golden State Killer (new episodes arrive each Sunday; HBO Max, all HBO platforms).

Kid stuff: The new small-screen version of “The Baby-Sitters Club” (TV-Y), based on the popular series of books by Ann M. Martin and updated to 2020, tells the stories of teenage girls in their high school years with respect for the characters and its young target audience. Alicia Silverstone provides the adult supervision (10 episodes; Netflix).

Classic pick: Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning “Schindler’s List” (1993, R) might make a good companion piece to the “#Anne Frank — Parallel Stories” documentary (Netflix).

Advertising

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“Mr. Jones” (2019, not rated) is about the journalist who broke the story of the 1930s Soviet Union famine to the rest of the world. James Norton stars. Also arriving is “Wallflower” (2017, not rated), the shot-in-Seattle drama based on the Capitol Hill massacre that debuted at the Seattle International Film Festival in 2017.

Netflix

“Homemade” (2020) is an anthology of stories of life in the COVID-19 era from filmmakers Maggie Gyllenhaal, Pablo Larraín, Ladj Ly, David Mackenzie, Rachel Morrison and Paolo Sorrentino, among others.

The third and final season of the tragic time-travel thriller “Dark” (Germany, TV-MA, with subtitles) brings the dense, epic tale to a satisfying close.

In the young-adult fantasy series “Warrior Nun” (not rated), an orphaned teenager wakes up in a morgue and finds herself imbued with the supernatural powers of … well, you read the title.

Amazon Prime Video

The action thriller “Hanna: Season 2” (TV-MA) follows the teenage supersoldier as she’s trained to become a covert assassin.

More family friendly is “Where the Wild Things Are” (2009, PG), Spike Jonze’s adaptation of the beloved Maurice Sendak storybook, and the action fantasy “Spy Kids” (2001, PG).

Advertising

Hulu

Filmmaker Christopher Guest struck comedy gold with four hilarious mockumentaries: “Waiting for Guffman” (1997, R), “Best in Show” (2000, PG-13), “A Mighty Wind” (2003, PG-13) and “For Your Consideration” (2006, PG-13).

Other streams

A police detective grapples with a love triangle while trying to solve a series of murders in “The Sommerdahl Murders: Series 1” (Denmark, not rated, with subtitles; Acorn TV).

Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne won the best-director prize at Cannes for the drama “Young Ahmed” (Belgium, 2019, not rated, with subtitles; Criterion Channel).