Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Emma Thompson plays a TV talk-show veteran with a prickly personality and falling ratings in “Late Night” (2019, R), a comedy written by Mindy Kaling, who also co-stars as a neophyte writer on the show’s all-male writing staff. Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video before VOD and DVD.

Toni Collette and Merritt Weaver play police detectives on the trail of an elusive serial rapist in “Unbelievable,” a provocative Netflix Original limited series based on a true story. Streaming on Netflix.

The Amazon Original series “Undone” uses rotoscope animation (which essentially draws over live-action footage) to create a slightly surreal reality for a story that is part psychodrama and part time-travel thriller. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The five-part true-crime documentary series “Murder in the Bayou” (2019, TV-MA) — about the unsolved murders of eight women over four years in Jennings, Louisiana — puts the focus on the victims and the culture of their town. New episodes air each Friday on all Showtime platforms.

Free pick: “Ex Machina” (2015, R) is science fiction as chamber drama, a clever game of wiles starring Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander and Oscar Isaac. Streams on Hoopla, which is available through most public library systems.

Advertising

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Will Smith is the big blue genie in “Aladdin” (2019, PG), Disney’s live-action version of its 1992 animated musical, and Keanu Reeves is back in the action thriller “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” (2019, R). On VOD, Cable On Demand and DVD, and at Redbox.

Netflix

“Lost” meets “Survivor” when 10 strangers awaken on a deadly tropical island with no memory in the limited series “The I-Land” (2019, TV-14).

True stories: Emma Stone narrates the nonfiction series “The Mind, Explained,” which uses animation to explore the science behind dreams, memory and anxiety; and Chelsea Handler confronts white privilege with the humor-laced documentary “Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea” (2019, not rated).

Hulu

Dev Patel and Armie Hammer star in “Hotel Mumbai” (2019, R), which dramatizes the real-life 2008 terrorist attack on the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, India.

HBO Now

New episodes of the third and final season of David Simon’s “The Deuce” (TV-MA) are available each Monday.

Other streams

“Mr. Mom” (TV-PG) is the first original series from video-on-demand service Vudu. You can watch the first episode for free.

All nine episodes of nonfiction series “Couples Therapy: Season 1” are streaming on Showtime platforms.

New on disc and available at Redbox this week

“Aladdin,” “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum,” “The Dead Don’t Die.”