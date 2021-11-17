Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Will Smith plays the father of Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard” (2021, PG-13). The drama is based on the complicated early life of the tennis champions and the father who drove them to success, at times to the point of obsession. (On HBO Max starting Nov. 19, for 31 days, the same day it opens in theaters.)

“Tick, tick … BOOM!” (2021, PG-13), the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson (creator of “Rent”), stars Andrew Garfield as a struggling theater composer about to turn 30. Lin-Manuel Miranda directs the screen adaptation and Alexandra Shipp and Vanessa Hudgens co-star. (Netflix)

Rosamund Pike takes the lead in the new fantasy series “The Wheel of Time” (TV-14) as the leader of an organization training five young people in the art of magic, hoping to find the prophesied reincarnation of the Dragon. It’s based on the novels by Robert Jordan. Three episodes are available, with new episodes on Fridays. (Amazon Prime Video).

Jeremy Renner stars as the head of a family of Michigan power brokers in the private prison business in “Mayor of Kingstown” (TV-MA), a new crime thriller from Taylor Sheridan. Two episodes are available; new episodes on Sundays. (Paramount+)

“Sex Lives of College Girls” (TV-14), from creator Mindy Kaling, looks at the complications that come with freedom and sexual exploration for four roommates at an Ivy League college. New episodes on Thursdays. (HBO Max)

Hungry for more Korean TV? “Hellbound” (South Korea, TV-MA, with subtitles), a crime thriller with a supernatural dimension, comes from “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang-ho. (Netflix)

“The Great” (TV-MA), a satirical, lively take on the historical drama with modern sensibilities, returns for a second season with Catherine (Elle Fanning) taking the throne and becoming empress of Russia. All episodes streaming. (Hulu)

The stranger-than-fiction documentary series returns for more addictive twists in “Tiger King 2” (TV-MA). (Netflix)

“Candyman” (2021, R), from producer/co-writer Jordan Peele, re-imagines the 1990s horror film. Also new on disc and at Redbox.

“Cowboy Bebop: Season 1” (TV-MA), the live-action remake of the anime sci-fi romp, stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda as intergalactic bounty hunters.

Two doughnut-shaped creatures travel in time from the 19th century to the present and discover they are “Extinct” (TV-Y7) in this animated comedy.

A Japanese snow monkey guided by the spirit of an American assassin takes on the yakuza in the animated series “Hit-Monkey: Season 1” (TV-MA), based on the Marvel Comic.

The TV concert special “Adele One Night Only” (2021, TV-PG) features an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Plus: The fourth season of “Star Trek: Discovery” (TV-14) launches.

Sally Lindsay plays a British antiques dealer who moves to a small town in France and turns detective in the six-part “The Madame Blanc Mysteries” (not rated). New episodes each Monday. (Acorn TV)

The limited-series crime drama “Hollington Drive” (not rated) stars Anna Maxwell Martin and Rachael Stirling as sisters looking for a lost child. New episodes on Thursdays. (AMC+ / Sundance Now)