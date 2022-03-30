Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Sarah Lancashire is all bubbly exuberance as Julia Child in “Julia” (TV-MA). The eight-episode limited series takes on the life and career of the woman who pioneered the modern cooking show and brought fine cuisine into American homes in the long-running PBS series “The French Chef.” This 1960s period piece also celebrates her loving and mutually supportive marriage to husband Paul (played by David Hyde Pierce), along with foodie spectacle, in a drama sprinkled with light humor. Three episodes are available; new episodes on Thursdays. (HBO Max)

The darkly humorous espionage drama “Slow Horses: Season 1” (TV-MA) stars Gary Oldman as a brilliant but rebellious British Intelligence veteran who leads a team of MI5 rejects. Kristin Scott Thomas co-stars as his warily supportive boss. Two episodes are available; new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

Oscar Isaac brings one of the lesser-known heroes of Marvel Comics to the small screen in “Moon Knight: Season 1” (TV-14), playing a man with dissociative identity disorder who shares a body with a mercenary. It’s a superhero show with a twist of psychological drama and ancient Egyptian gods. New episodes on Wednesdays. (Disney+)

“The Girl From Plainville” (TV-MA), a limited series inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter, who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself through texts, stars Elle Fanning. Three episodes are available; new episodes on Tuesdays. (Hulu)

Two sets of parents (Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney and Ann Dowd) meet in a church basement after a tragedy has torn their lives apart in “Mass” (2021, PG-13), an intimate drama of loss, guilt, anger and forgiveness. The cast won the ensemble prize at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. (Hulu)

Advertising

Remembrance and flights of fancy intertwine in “Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood” (2022, PG-13), Richard Linklater’s animated tall tale of a man (voiced by Jack Black) who recalls his childhood as an elementary school astronaut (Milo Coy) secretly sent to the moon by NASA. (Netflix)

Kenneth Branagh is back as Agatha Christie’s detective Hercule Poirot in “Death on the Nile” (2022, PG-13). This murder occurs during the lavish honeymoon cruise of a beautiful heiress (Gal Gadot) on a ship loaded with likely suspects. (Hulu and HBO Max)

Director Judd Apatow mines the pandemic for humor in “The Bubble” (2022, R), a comedy set at a British hotel where the cast of a big dinosaur adventure attempt to finish their film while in lockdown. David Duchovny, Karen Gillan, Fred Armisen, Kate McKinnon, Keegan-Michael Key and Leslie Mann star. (Netflix)

Sundance Now

Gilda Sheppard’s documentary “Since I Been Down” (2022) explores the racial history and social impact of Washington state’s three-strikes system through the stories of prisoners from Tacoma. (Sundance Now)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

The animated musical sequel “Sing 2” (2021, PG) features the voice and music of Bono as a reclusive rock star. Also on VOD and disc and at Redbox.

“Marry Me” (2022, PG-13), the romantic comedy with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, is also on VOD and disc and at Redbox.

Advertising

Hulu

If you missed “The Oscars” (TV-14) on Sunday, you can stream the entire event.

Disney+

“Better Nate Than Ever” (PG) stars Rueby Wood as a middle school theater kid who travels from Pittsburgh to New York to follow his Broadway dreams.

Other streams

Léa Seydoux plays a superstar TV journalist in “France” (France, 2021, not rated, with subtitles), Bruno Dumont’s tragicomic satire of contemporary news media. (Criterion Channel)