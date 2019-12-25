Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Renée Zellweger is favored to earn an Oscar nomination for playing Judy Garland in “Judy” (2019, PG-13), which follows the legendary performer through a series of sold-out concerts in London in the twilight of her career. Cable On Demand and VOD, on DVD and at Redbox.

Comedian John Mulaney both pays tribute to and spoofs children’s TV shows of the past with “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch” (2019, not rated), featuring a group of precocious kids singing, dancing and performing sketches with guest stars David Byrne, Natasha Lyonne, Jake Gyllenhaal and others. Streaming on Netflix.

When the humans are away, the household animals play in “The Secret Life of Pets 2” (2019, PG), the sequel to the animated comedy. On Netflix.

The second season of the romantic thriller “You,” starring Penn Badgley as an obsessive suitor who manipulates social media to make a young woman fall for him, debuts on Netflix for holiday binge-watching.

Netflix

Kiersey Clemons is a sea-crash survivor who finds she’s not alone on a desert island in “Sweetheart” (2019, PG-13), a survival thriller from horror production company Blumhouse.

“Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up” is a six-part documentary that follows the superstar comedian through a year of his life.

Streaming TV: All six seasons of Shonda Rhimes’ “Private Practice” (2007-2012), the medical drama spinoff of “Grey’s Anatomy,” are now available to stream. Also new is the second season of the reboot of the family science-fiction show, “Lost in Space.“

Amazon Prime Video

Alexander Skarsgård is an American officer who covers up war crimes in “The Kill Team” (2019, R), a military drama based on a true story.

Hulu

Anna Kendrick stars in the political satire “The Day Shall Come” (2019, not rated) from the director of “Four Lions.”

“Pawn Sacrifice” (2014, PG-13) dramatizes the 1972 chess match between Bobby Fischer (Tobey Maguire) and Boris Spassky (Liev Schreiber).

Other streams

Disney+ goes to the dogs with “Togo” (2019, PG), a movie based on the true story of a champion sled dog in 1925 Alaska, and documentary series “Pick of the Litter: Season 1” (TV-PG), with new episodes each Friday on the streaming service.

The 13th season of the award-winning Canadian series “Murdoch Mysteries,” set in turn-of-the-20th-century Toronto, begins on Acorn TV, with two episodes now streaming and new episodes on Wednesdays.

New on disc and available at Redbox

“Judy,” “Adopt a Highway,” “Freaks,” “The Parts You Lose,” “Zeroville”