Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Lakeith Stanfield stars as a career thief who agrees to turn informant in “Judas and the Black Messiah” (2021, R), a drama based on the true story of the FBI’s infiltration of the Black Panther Party and the betrayal of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), chairman of the Black Panther’s Illinois chapter in the 1960s. It debuts Feb. 12 on HBO Max, streaming for 31 days only, and in several Seattle-area theaters. (HBO Max)

“Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” (TV-MA), the first season of a new true-crime documentary series from director Joe Berlinger, puts the focus on the infamous locations in contemporary crime to deconstruct the mythology. This season looks at the Los Angeles hotel that has been linked to mysterious deaths, serial killers and, most recently, the disappearance of a college student. (Netflix)

Two new romantic comedies this week reach for teens and tweens. “Map of Tiny Perfect Things” (2021, PG-13), based on the novel by Lev Grossman, follows two teenagers (Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen) who fall in love as they relive the same day a la “Groundhog Day.” (Amazon Prime)

“To All the Boys: Always and Forever” (TV-14), the third and final film in the trilogy based on the young-adult novels by Jenny Han, follows the high school kids in love (Lana Condor and Noah Centineo) as they prepare for college. (Netflix)

Before “Selma” and “When They See Us,” filmmaker Ava DuVernay wrote and directed the intimate drama “Middle of Nowhere” (2012, R), about a woman (Emayatzy Corinealdi) who puts her life on hold when her husband is sentenced to eight years in prison. (Netflix)

Classic pick: “Marlene Dietrich & Josef von Sternberg” presents all seven films made by the coolly glamorous actor and the highly stylized director, from their debut collaboration “The Blue Angel” (Germany, 1930, with subtitles) to their visually sumptuous masterpieces “Shanghai Express” (1932) and “The Scarlet Empress” (1934). (Criterion Channel)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

The indie drama “Saint Maud” (2020, R) follows a newly devout hospice nurse (Morfydd Clark) whose obsession to save the soul of her dying patient (Jennifer Ehle) takes a sinister turn.

Netflix

The reality series “Buried by the Bernards: Season 1” (not rated) is a docu-dramedy revolving around a family funeral service and the grieving customers they serve.

Foodie fun: “Nadiya Bakes: Season 1” (not rated) features “The Great British Bake Off” winner Nadiya Hussain making cakes, breads and other goodies.

International passport: A police detective investigates the mysterious death of a teenager in a small forest village in “Capitani: Season 1” (Luxembourg, not rated, with subtitles).

Amazon Prime Video

Originally made for Showtime, “The Affair: Complete Series” (2014-2019, TV-MA) looks at the fallout from a summer affair from the different perspectives of those involved and affected. Dominic West, Maura Tierney, Joshua Jackson, and Ruth Wilson star in the Golden Globe-winning drama.

Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith star in “Ladies in Lavender” (2004, PG-13) as elderly sisters who adopt a lost young foreigner (Daniel Brühl) after finding him washed ashore near their coastal England home.

Russell Crowe is the “Gladiator” (2000, R) in Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning epic set in ancient Rome.

HBO Max

Steve Carell and Rose Byrne play rival campaign strategists in Jon Stewart’s political satire “Irresistible” (2020, R). (All HBO platforms)

Disney+

The musical fairy tale “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” (1997, G) stars Brandy Norwood as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her fairy godmother.