Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

A family faces dark, twisted, shadow versions of themselves in Jordon Peele’s eerie “Us” (2019, R). Like his horror-satire hit “Get Out,” it’s a wicked piece of social commentary through a horror-movie lens. On Cable on Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.

The new Showtime Original drama “City on a Hill: Season 1” stars Kevin Bacon as a corrupt FBI agent who teams up with an idealistic district attorney (Aldis Hodge) to root out the systematic corruption in 1990s Boston. New episodes on Showtime Anytime Sunday nights.

The World War II drama “Das Boot” (Germany, 2018, with subtitles) continues the story of the Oscar-nominated 1981 movie with a new submarine crew (headlined by Rick Okon and August Wittgenstein) and Vicky Krieps as a German woman leveraged into working for the Resistance in occupied France; eight episodes on Hulu.

Miles Teller plays an L.A. County cop by day and vigilante assassin by night in the hyper-stylized, violent crime thriller “Too Old to Die Young,” an Amazon Original limited series from Danish filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn; 10 episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The indie thriller “Cop Car” (2015, R) stars Kevin Bacon as a corrupt sheriff whose vehicle (complete with a dead body in the trunk) is stolen by two boys for a joy ride. On Netflix.

Advertising

Cult pick: The landmark animated science-fiction series “Neon Genesis Evangelion” (Japan, 1995-1996) is now on Netflix, along with the feature-length follow-ups “Evangelion: Death (True)²” (1997) and “The End of Evangelion” (1997). English and Japanese soundtracks and optional subtitles.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“Hotel Mumbai” (2018, R), starring Dev Patel and Armie Hammer, dramatizes the real-life 2008 terrorist attack on the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, India.

Netflix

Paul Walter Hauser and Anthony Anderson star in “Beats” (2019, TV-MA), a Netflix Original musical drama set in Chicago’s East Side.

Streaming TV: “Mr. Iglesias: Season 1” features comedian Gabriel Iglesias as the latest eccentric high-school teacher to inspire a group of misfits.

Amazon Prime Video

Idris Elba makes his directorial debut with British crime drama “Yardie” (2018, not rated).

Hulu

Streaming TV: The fourth and final season of “12 Monkeys” brings the Syfy time-travel series to a conclusion.

HBO Now

Robert Redford is a gentlemanly bank robber in the low-key “The Old Man & the Gun” (2018, PG-13), co-starring Sissy Spacek and Casey Affleck.

New on disc and at Redbox this week

“Us,” “Wonder Park” “The Beach Bum,” “Hotel Mumbai.”