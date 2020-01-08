Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Joaquin Phoenix took home a Golden Globe for his performance as a mentally troubled man who becomes a psychopathic supervillain in Todd Phillips’ “Joker” (2019, R). On Cable on Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.

Steven Moffat and Mark Gattis, the creators of “Sherlock,” take on Bram Stoker’s classic vampire novel with “Dracula” (2020, TV-13), which reworks the lore and mythology of the character in inspired ways. The three-part miniseries is streaming on Netflix.

An assassination in London sets off a yakuza war in Tokyo in the new series “Giri/Haji,” a new cross-continental crime thriller that sends a Japanese detective (Takehiro Hira) to London. Eight episodes on Netflix.

Will Smith is the big blue genie in “Aladdin” (2019, PG), Disney’s live-action version of its 1992 animated musical. It makes its streaming debut on Disney+.

If you missed them during their original television broadcasts, you can catch up with “The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards” and the “Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time” tournament (featuring Seattle’s Ken Jennings) on Hulu.

“Midsommar” (2019, R), originally announced for last week, now arrives on Friday, Jan. 10, on Amazon Prime Video.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson go stir crazy during their three-month stint manning “The Lighthouse” (2019, R) in the hallucinatory second feature from director Robert Eggers. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

Streaming TV: “AJ and the Queen: Season 1,” a road-trip comedy starring RuPaul, and “Medical Police: Season 1,” a spinoff of the Adult Swim series “Children’s Hospital,” debut this week.

Prime Video and Hulu

Jason Momoa takes over the role of the brawny warrior in the remake of “Conan the Barbarian” (2011, R).

Hulu

Jesse Eisenberg learns “The Art of Self-Defense” (2019, R) in the satire on American masculinity.

Claire Danes stars as a brilliant but bipolar CIA operative in “Homeland: Seasons 6 & 7.”

HBO Now

Nicholas Hoult plays young J.R.R. Tolkien in “Tolkien” (2019, PG-13), which dramatizes the formative years of the legendary author.

Other streams

Criterion Channel has a festival of science-fiction cinema of the 1970s with 18 films new to the service, from Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange” (1971, R) to George Miller’s original “Mad Max” (1979, R).

The horror specialty service Shudder presents “The Head Hunter” (2019, not rated), a thriller about a medieval warrior who hunts monsters.

New on disc and available at Redbox

“Joker,” “The Lighthouse.”