Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

John David Washington is an American tourist in Greece who, after surviving a tragic car accident, suddenly finds himself hunted in “Beckett” (2021, TV-MA). Alicia Vikander, Boyd Holbrook and Vicky Krieps co-star in the nightmarish conspiracy thriller. (Netflix)

The limited series “Brand New Cherry Flavor” (TV-MA) follows the surreal odyssey of a filmmaker (Rosa Salazar) who becomes tangled up with a modern witch (Catherine Keener) and a reality rocked by vengeance, magic and the most bizarre curses imaginable. (Netflix)

A teenage girl (Emilia Jones), the sole hearing member of a deaf family, discovers a gift for singing in “CODA” (2021, PG-13) and is confronted with a choice to follow her passion or stay to help her family. The indie drama won four awards at the Sundance Film Festival. (Apple TV+)

The award-winning documentary “Homeroom” (2021, TV-MA) follows the Oakland High School class of 2020 as the pandemic complicates an already challenging senior year. It debuts along with “The Waiting Room” (2012, not rated) and “The Force” (2017, not rated), all by filmmaker Peter Nicks. (Hulu)

“Reservation Dogs: Season 1” (TV-MA), a comedy about four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who turn to petty crime, is co-created and produced by Taika Waititi. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous. Two episodes available, new episodes on Tuesdays. (FX on Hulu)

Based on the Marvel comic book, the animated anthology series “What If … ?: Season 1” (TV-14) features actors from the live-action MCU films voicing their characters in alternate reality stories. New episodes on Wednesdays. (Disney+)

Classic pick: Richard Lester struck the magic balance between slapstick and swordplay in “The Three Musketeers” (1974, PG), a swashbuckling adventure comedy starring Michael York as young D’Artagnan. (Amazon Prime)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

A retired hairdresser (Udo Kier) escapes his nursing home for one last adventure to fulfill the dying wish of a former client in “Swan Song” (2021, not rated).

Netflix

“The Kissing Booth 3” (2021, TV-MA) completes the series of high school romantic comedies starring Joey King.

“Quartet” (2012, PG-13), the directorial debut of Dustin Hoffman, stars Maggie Smith as an opera diva in a home for retired musicians.

Amazon Prime Video

Anna Paquin, Kit Harrington, Minnie Driver and Garrett Hedlund are among the guest stars in the romantic comedy anthology series “Modern Love: Season 2” (TV-MA).

Hulu

Episodes of the new network TV reboot of “Fantasy Island” (TV-14) and the eighth season of the comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (TV-MA) stream a day after their respective network debuts.

Other streams

The brutal murder of a young girl in Copenhagen launches an investigation that leads to city hall in “The Killing (Forbrydelsen)” (Denmark, 2007-2012, TV-MA, with subtitles). The first season is now streaming, and the second and third seasons roll out in subsequent weeks. (Topic)

Host Andy Cohen takes on romance, relationships and sex with a variety of adult singles in the reality series “Ex-Rated: Season 1” (not rated). (Peacock)

New on disc and at Redbox: “Queen Bees,” “Finding You,” “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2.”