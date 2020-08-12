Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Jamie Foxx is a former soldier and Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays a cop in “Project Power” (2020, R), an action thriller about a dangerous street drug that gives users temporary superpowers but has side effects. (Netflix)

It’s “The One and Only Ivan” (2020, PG), a circus gorilla (voiced by Sam Rockwell) who lives in a suburban mall with an aging elephant (Angelina Jolie) and other animals. Based on the children’s novel by K.A. Applegate, the family drama, originally slated for theaters, debuts on Disney+.

Clint Eastwood’s drama “Richard Jewell“ (2019, R) is about the Atlanta security guard (Paul Walter Hauser) who found an incendiary device on the grounds of the 1996 Olympic Games, saving many lives, and then became the FBI’s prime suspect in the bombing. Kathy Bates earned an Oscar nomination for her role as Jewell’s mother. (All HBO platforms)

In “Nigerian Prince” (2018, TV-MA), a surly American teenager (Antonio J. Bell) gets shipped off to Lagos, Nigeria, by his immigrant parents to learn his cultural roots and turns to scamming to get by. (Netflix)

The sweet indie romantic comedy “Safety Not Guaranteed” (2012, R), starring Aubrey Plaza as a reporter looking for a story from a man (Mark Duplass) advertising for a time-traveling partner, was shot in and around Seattle and Ocean Shores. (Netflix)

Advertising

From the creators of “Survivor” comes “World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji” (TV-14). The 10-part series, hosted by Bear Grylls, features 66 teams from 30 countries competing in an 11-day race through the rugged terrain of Fiji. (Amazon Prime Video)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Debuting direct to VOD is the romantic drama “Endless” (2020, not rated), about two high school graduates in love (Alexandra Shipp and Nicholas Hamilton) separated by a tragic car accident.

Netflix

Twin sisters (Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini) at an elite Southern high school forge an unlikely new career in the action comedy “Teenage Bounty Hunters: Season 1” (not rated).

Leslie Bibb and Josh Duhamel star in “The Lost Husband” (2020, not rated), a romantic drama in the Hallmark tradition.

Kid stuff: A teenage video gamer is left to babysit a trio of superpowered infants from space in the animated comedy “Fearless” (2020, not rated).

HBO Max

Selena Gomez hosts the shelter-at-home cooking show “Selena + Chef: Season 1” (TV-14). New episodes arrive each Thursday.

Advertising

Other streams

Adam Devine is a magician who returns to “Magic Camp” (2020, PG) as a counselor in the Disney+ original family movie, co-starring Jeffrey Tambor and Gillian Jacobs.

From Australia comes “Five Bedrooms: Season 1” (2019, not rated), a drama about five singles who purchase a large house and then figure out how to live together. (Peacock)

Eve Myles and Babou Ceesay are conflicted detectives chasing a pair of young killers in the British crime thriller “We Hunt Together: Season 1” (TV-MA). New episodes each Sunday. (Showtime Anytime)

The Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso: Season 1” (TV-MA) stars Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach hired to manage a London soccer club despite the fact he knows nothing about English football.