Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Top streams of the week
Before “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda created a Tony Award-winning stage musical set in the predominantly Latino neighborhood of Manhattan’s Washington Heights. “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu takes “In the Heights” (2021, PG-13) to the screen with Anthony Ramos taking the lead as a first-generation Dominican American torn between his two cultures. Available to stream June 10, the same day it opens in theaters, for only 31 days. (HBO Max)
The science-fiction thriller “Infinite” (2021, PG-13) stars Mark Wahlberg as a man who discovers that his hallucinations are actually memories of past lives. Armed with the skills of previous identities, he joins others to save the world from a conspiracy hatched by one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor). (Paramount+)
Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the Norse god of mischief in the small-screen series “Loki: Season 1” (TV-14), which finds the Marvel Cinematic Universe villain drafted by a secret organization to help protect the timeline that Loki himself disrupted in “Avengers: Endgame.” New episodes on Wednesdays. (Disney+)
The wait is over: “Lupin” (France, TV-MA, with subtitles), the sleeper caper hit about a master thief (Omar Sy) who uses his skills to take revenge on the crooked industrialist who framed his father, returns with new episodes. (Netflix)
Kid stuff: The animated sequel “The Croods: A New Age” (2020, PG) finds the cave-dwelling family meeting a more evolved tribe on their odyssey to find a new home. It features the voices of Nicholas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. (Hulu)
International passport: “Pinocchio” (Italy, 2020, PG-13, with subtitles), a live-action version of the classic story starring Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, was nominated for two Academy Awards. (Amazon Prime)
Cult pick: The Thai New Wave Western “Tears of the Black Tiger” (Thailand, 2007, not rated, with subtitles) is an exuberantly excessive pop-art confection that both spoofs and celebrates the crazy conventions of movie melodramas and genre clichés. (Amazon Prime)
Netflix
Gina Rodriguez stars in “Awake” (2021, TV-MA), a science-fiction thriller about a global event that stops the world from sleeping.
Kid stuff: “Wish Dragon” (2021, PG) is a family-friendly animated fantasy about a teenager in China who inadvertently conjures a dragon with genie-like powers.
Amazon Prime Video
“The Odyssey” (France, 2018, not rated, with subtitles) dramatizes the story of Jacques Cousteau, the oceanographer turned TV documentary star.
Streaming TV: Anna Paquin returns as a ruthless publicist in “Flack: Season 2” (TV-14), and Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti star in “Billions: Season 4” (2019, TV-MA).
HBO Max
“Starstruck: Season 1” (TV-14) stars New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo as a millennial in London whose life is upended after a one-night-stand with a movie star.
Other streams
“Timewasters: Complete Series” (TV-PG), a British comedy about a jazz combo that stumbles into a time machine, makes its stateside debut streaming free with ads on IMDbTV.
Citizens of a seaside town spontaneously combust in the fantasy thriller “Moloch: Season 1” (France, not rated, with subtitles). All six episodes are available. (Sundance Now)
The limited-series documentary “The Kings” (TV-MA) profiles boxers Roberto Duran, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard. All four episodes are now streaming. (Showtime)
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.