Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Before “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda created a Tony Award-winning stage musical set in the predominantly Latino neighborhood of Manhattan’s Washington Heights. “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu takes “In the Heights” (2021, PG-13) to the screen with Anthony Ramos taking the lead as a first-generation Dominican American torn between his two cultures. Available to stream June 10, the same day it opens in theaters, for only 31 days. (HBO Max)

The science-fiction thriller “Infinite” (2021, PG-13) stars Mark Wahlberg as a man who discovers that his hallucinations are actually memories of past lives. Armed with the skills of previous identities, he joins others to save the world from a conspiracy hatched by one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor). (Paramount+)

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the Norse god of mischief in the small-screen series “Loki: Season 1” (TV-14), which finds the Marvel Cinematic Universe villain drafted by a secret organization to help protect the timeline that Loki himself disrupted in “Avengers: Endgame.” New episodes on Wednesdays. (Disney+)

The wait is over: “Lupin” (France, TV-MA, with subtitles), the sleeper caper hit about a master thief (Omar Sy) who uses his skills to take revenge on the crooked industrialist who framed his father, returns with new episodes. (Netflix)

Kid stuff: The animated sequel “The Croods: A New Age” (2020, PG) finds the cave-dwelling family meeting a more evolved tribe on their odyssey to find a new home. It features the voices of Nicholas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. (Hulu)

International passport: “Pinocchio” (Italy, 2020, PG-13, with subtitles), a live-action version of the classic story starring Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, was nominated for two Academy Awards. (Amazon Prime)

Cult pick: The Thai New Wave Western “Tears of the Black Tiger” (Thailand, 2007, not rated, with subtitles) is an exuberantly excessive pop-art confection that both spoofs and celebrates the crazy conventions of movie melodramas and genre clichés. (Amazon Prime)

Netflix

Gina Rodriguez stars in “Awake” (2021, TV-MA), a science-fiction thriller about a global event that stops the world from sleeping.

Kid stuff: “Wish Dragon” (2021, PG) is a family-friendly animated fantasy about a teenager in China who inadvertently conjures a dragon with genie-like powers.

Amazon Prime Video

“The Odyssey” (France, 2018, not rated, with subtitles) dramatizes the story of Jacques Cousteau, the oceanographer turned TV documentary star.

Streaming TV: Anna Paquin returns as a ruthless publicist in “Flack: Season 2” (TV-14), and Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti star in “Billions: Season 4” (2019, TV-MA).

HBO Max

“Starstruck: Season 1” (TV-14) stars New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo as a millennial in London whose life is upended after a one-night-stand with a movie star.

Other streams

“Timewasters: Complete Series” (TV-PG), a British comedy about a jazz combo that stumbles into a time machine, makes its stateside debut streaming free with ads on IMDbTV.

Citizens of a seaside town spontaneously combust in the fantasy thriller “Moloch: Season 1” (France, not rated, with subtitles). All six episodes are available. (Sundance Now)

The limited-series documentary “The Kings” (TV-MA) profiles boxers Roberto Duran, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard. All four episodes are now streaming. (Showtime)