Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The beautifully photographed “Honeyland” (Macedonia, 2019, not rated, with subtitles), nominated for best documentary and international film Oscars, brings us into the life of a solitary beekeeper, Hatidze Muratova, in the remote mountains of Macedonia. It streams on Hulu.

“For Sama” (2019, not rated, with subtitles), another Oscar-nominated documentary, is the portrait of a young mother in Aleppo during five years of war. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

“Pain and Glory“ (Spain, 2019, R, with subtitles), Pedro Almodóvar’s drama about a director reflecting back on his life, earned Oscar nominations for leading actor Antonio Banderas and for best international feature. On Cable On Demand, VOD, disc and at Redbox.

Patrick Stewart plays Captain Jean-Luc Picard, called back from retirement for new missions, in “Star Trek: Picard” on CBS All Access. New episodes arrive each Thursday.

The complete second season of “Shrill,” based on Seattle author Lindy West’s book and starring Aidy Bryant, is now on Hulu, along with the terrific rural crime drama “Justified: Complete Series” (2010-2015), starring Timothy Olyphant as a cowboy of a U.S. marshal in Kentucky.

Cult pick: David Lynch directs and stars in the surreal short film “What Did Jack Do?” (2020, not rated) with a talking capuchin monkey. On Netflix.

Free pick: The road-trip comedy “Nebraska” (2013, R) won a screenplay Oscar for filmmaker Alexander Payne and a late-career nomination for actor Bruce Dern. Streaming on Kanopy, available through most library systems.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Horror-comedy sequel “Zombieland: Double Tap“ (2019, R) returns to the end of the world with Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin. Plus: crime drama “Black and Blue” (2019, R), with Naomi Harris and Tyrese Gibson, and animated comedy “The Addams Family“ (2019, PG).

Netflix

Tamara Taylor and J.C. MacKenzie play monster hunters with teenage kids in the comic supernatural fantasy series “October Faction” (2020, not rated). Also new: “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3” and “The Ranch: The Final Season.”

True stories: The six-part series “Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak” (not rated) explores the ways influenza evolves.

Amazon Prime Video

Acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan directs the five-episode historical drama “The Forgotten Army” (India, with subtitles).

Hulu

Episodes of the network shows “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “Outmatched” and the Freeform family drama “Everything’s Gonna be Okay” arrive a day after their respective TV debuts.

HBO Now

A deep-space cruise ship goes radically off course in the science-fiction comedy “Avenue 5” (TV-MA). New episodes Sunday nights.

Other streams

Shudder presents “Tammy and the T-Rex: Gore Cut” (1994/2019, not rated), which restores bloody effects to a silly high-school comedy starring young Denise Richards and Paul Walker with an animatronic dinosaur.

New on disc this week

“Zombieland: Double Tap,” “The Addams Family,” “Black and Blue,” “Pain and Glory,” “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.”

Now available at Redbox

“Zombieland: Double Tap,” “Black and Blue,” “Pain and Glory.”