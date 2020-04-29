Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The limited series “Hollywood” (TV — MA), created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, mixes history, fiction and speculation as it trolls the underbelly of late 1940s Los Angeles. Darren Criss and Patti LuPone star; seven episodes are streaming on Netflix.

Mindy Kaling draws from her life growing up Indian American in “Never Have I Ever” (TV-14), a high school comedy about a teenage girl, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who attempts to remake her image and popularity; 10 episodes streaming on Netflix.

Robbie Amell plays a young programmer who ends up in a virtual afterlife after a freak accident in “Upload” (2020, TV-MA), a sci-fi comedy series from “The Office” creator Greg Daniels; 10 episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

“Normal People” (2020, not rated), based on the novel by Sally Rooney, follows two Irish teens (Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal) as they drift in and out of love over five years. All 12 episodes of the romantic drama stream on Hulu.

Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney star in “Bad Education” (2020, not rated), a satirical drama based on the real-life embezzlement scandal involving Long Island school district administrators. Streaming on all HBO platforms.

Amazon Prime Video presents an online version of the SXSW Film Festival featuring a streaming collection of documentary and narrative features, short films and episodic titles available free for subscribers through May 5.

Free pick: Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternated the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation in Danny Boyle’s stage production of “Frankenstein” (2011, not rated). Both versions are available on the National Theatre YouTube channel free for one week only.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“Sonic the Hedgehog“ (2020, PG), a cartoonish video-game adaptation featuring James Marsden, Jim Carrey and the voice of Ben Schwartz, is available for families. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

“Coronavirus, Explained” (2020, TV-PG), narrated by J.K. Simmons, explores the history of the pandemic. New episodes will arrive this summer.

A young man (Ashton Sanders) trapped in the violence of Oakland, California, lands in prison with his estranged father (Jeffrey Wright) in “All Day and a Night” (2020, R), a Netflix original drama from “Black Panther” co-writer Joe Robert Cole.

Also new are “Dangerous Lies” (2020, TV-14), a thriller with “Riverdale” star Camilla Mendes, and “The Half of It” (2020, PG-13), an LGBTQ high school romantic drama.

“The Artist” (2011, PG-13), starring Jean Dujardin as a silent-movie star struggling in the sound era, won five Academy Awards (including best picture and actor).

Amazon Prime Video

“Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film” (2020, not rated) takes audiences behind the scenes of their reunion tour.

The complete run of “Cougar Town” (2010-2015), the spirited sitcom starring Courteney Cox, is now available.

HBO Now

“Betty” (TV-MA), a dramatic series about young women in the male-dominated skateboarding culture of New York City, debuts with new episodes each Friday.

Other streams

“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” (TV-MA) relocates the Gothic horror series from Victorian London to 1930s Los Angeles. New episodes on Sunday nights on all Showtime platforms.

New on disc and at Redbox

“Sonic the Hedgehog,” “The Rhythm Section,” “Guns Akimbo,” “Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge.”