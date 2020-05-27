Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

HBO Max, a new streaming service that marries HBO’s programming with the Warner Bros. movie and TV catalog, launches this week with the entire runs of the hit sitcoms “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory” and a collection of HBO Max original shows, from the romantic-comedy anthology series “Love Life: Season 1,” with Anna Kendrick, to a new series of “Looney Tunes Cartoons” and “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo” for kids.

Subscribers also get all of HBO’s programming, “Doom Patrol” from DC Universe, BBC’s “Doctor Who” revival and 20 films from Japan’s Studio Ghibli animation house, including Academy Award winner “Spirited Away” (2001, with subtitles).

If you currently subscribe to HBO on cable or HBO Now, you may get instant access to HBO Max; check with your provider. New subscribers can go to hbomax.com for more details.

Steve Carell plays a career officer put in charge of creating a new branch of the military in “Space Force” (not rated). The half-hour comedy is Carell’s first series since leaving “The Office.” It co-stars Lisa Kudrow and John Malkovich; 10 episodes are streaming on Netflix.

“The Vast of Night” (2020, PG-13), an indie sci-fi thriller about the strange manifestations of a UFO arrival in 1950s New Mexico, leans on mood and eerie atmosphere. It debuts directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertising

Adam Sandler gives one his finest performances as a New York jeweler and gambling addict in “Uncut Gems“ (2019, R), an indie drama from the Safdie brothers driven by adrenaline and nervous energy. Streaming on Netflix.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“The Invisible Man“ (2020, R), with Elisabeth Moss, reimagines the horror classic as a modern drama of domestic violence.

“The High Note” (2020, PG-13), a music drama starring Tracee Ellis Ross as a superstar diva and Dakota Johnson as the personal assistant who encourages her to follow her instincts, debuts directly to VOD at a premium price.

Netflix

The documentary limited series “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” (2020, not rated) gives voice to the survivors of the tycoon and serial sex abuser.

Hulu

New episodes of the National Geographic limited series “Barkskins” (not rated), about settlers in a 17th-century French colony in North America, arrive each Tuesday.

HBO Max / HBO Now

Hide-and-seek is a killer game in “Ready or Not” (2019, R), a darkly comic thriller starring Samara Weaving as a bride marked for sacrifice by her new family.

Advertising

Other streams

BritBox presents the complete “BBC Television Shakespeare” collection of all 37 plays, from “All’s Well that Ends Well” to “A Winter’s Tale,” made between 1978 and 1985 with some of Britain’s finest stage and screen performers. Among them are Claire Bloom, John Gielgud, Derek Jacobi and Helen Mirren.

“Central Park” (2020, TV-14), an animated musical comedy from “Bob’s Burgers” creator Loren Bouchard, is on Apple TV+.

“Sidewalk Stories” (1989, R), a touching contemporary silent movie from filmmaker Charles Lane, streams on Criterion Channel.

New on disc this week

“The Invisible Man,” “Wildlife,” “Endings, Beginnings,” “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band.”

Now available at Redbox

“The Invisible Man,” “Training Day.”